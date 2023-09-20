"Taylor Swift, You Could Do a Lot Worse": Stephen A. Smith is Elated With Travis Kelce & the Pop Icon's Dating Rumors 

Kansas City Chiefs’ star Tight End Travis Kelce is rumored to be dating one of the biggest singing sensations of this generation, Taylor Swift, and Stephen A. Smith seems quite pleased with their alleged union. The renowned analyst reckons that both the celebs are pioneers in their own fields and would make up for a blockbuster duo.

In a recent episode of the the Stephen A Smith Show, Stephen talked in detail about the alleged union of the 2x Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift, who is raking in billions and dismantling records with her Eras tour. Smith stated that Taylor could do a lot worse and so could Kelce.

“He’s Possibly Dating Taylor Swift”: Stephen A Smith is Delighted With the Kelce-Swift Rumors

On a recent episode of the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” sports media wiz Smith expressed his enthusiastic support for the rumored romantic relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift. Stephen seemed like a big Kelce-Swift fan, as he couldn’t stop admiring both the celebs.

Smith stated, “So I’ve heard that Travis Kelce, my brother, from another mother; I love that brother. He’s one of the coolest people I know. He’s possibly dating Taylor Swift.” Smith went on to praise Taylor Swift, emphasizing her tremendous success and talent.

“Taylor Swift, you can do a lot worse, but so could he. I haven’t gotten over that Taylor Swift concert. I mean, she was off the chain. Getting that out of the way, Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift. That’s not bad. That’s not bad now. I mean, I watched Taylor Swift perform, and you know Taylor has got a little something with her,” Smith commented, expressing his approval of their potential relationship.

Smith also noted the significant financial success of Taylor Swift’s concert tour. While he made sure to highlight that Kelce is also a Super Bowl champion and suggested that they make a formidable pair. He stated, “I sincerely doubt that Travis Kelce will find anyone more successful than her. I mean, she made over $5 billion in this concert tour. Travis Kelce is a Super Bowl champion — champions like champions. My brother, more power to you.”

These rumors resurfaced after Taylor Swift, as per PageSix, was spotted in New York City on September 8 wearing a pendant containing Travis Kelce’s birthstone. What makes this scenario even more interesting is that not long ago, Kelce was seen speaking about “how he just missed to give his number” to the pop sensation.

“A Little B*tthurt”: Travis Kelce Wasn’t Able to Give Taylor Swift His Phone Number

Kansas City Chiefs’ star Travis Ke­lce had an ingenious plan to catch Taylor Swift’s attention. Just before her concert in Kansas City, he meticulously crafted a brace­let with his phone number. He admitted that he hoped to pre­sent it to Swift. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain as Swift refrained from engaging with fans prior to or after her performances.

On his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, he said, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little b*tthurt. I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

If recent reports are to be believed, the ‘sad bracelet story’ wasn’t able to prevent the two stars from getting together. However, neither of the two stars have confirmed or denied the rumors till now.