Mom Brittany Mahomes Narrates How Adorable Bronze Got a Bruise in the Middle of His Head; “Did a Front Flip Out of a Ball Pit”

Brittany Mahomes, known for her engaging Instagram stories, recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mother. Her recent posts featured her adorable son, Bronze, capturing the essence of toddler life with its ups, downs, and unexpected moments. In a series of captivating videos, Brittany gave her followers a peek into the playful antics of her 1-year-old.

Advertisement

One of the videos showed Bronze trying to stand on the edge of the bed, supported by its frame, revealing a slight bruise in the middle of his forehead. When Brittany playfully asked if he wanted to share how he got the bruise, Bronze, not fully grasping the conversation, adorably shrugged it off. Brittany then lightheartedly attempted to mimic Bronze’s inner voice and said, “I did a front flip out of the ball pit. Did not stick it. Nope!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1743564382490312898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes‘ son is rapidly becoming a social media darling, thanks to these charming posts. In another particularly cute moment, Bronze was seen sitting in the dog shower with his mum for about 20 minutes, mumbling and playing with two balls that he got out of a box in another video.

Brittany and Patrick’s Missouri house is currently surrounded by snow, and Bronze seemed to enjoy it in one of those videos. With his face on the door frame, he looks outside in awe, but his mother is somewhat confused as she asks, “Are you eating the door?“

Brittany Mahomes Once Shared Her Terrifying Trip to the ER for Bronze

Besides being a playful and inquisitive child, Bronze also had to cautiously deal with a severe peanut allergy. During her chat with People to promote her partnership with OWYN, Brittany emphasized the challenges other moms and families face while dealing with their children’s severe allergies.

While stressing the need to be “hyper-aware” of food and drink in their home, Brittany also recalled ‘one of the most terrifying days’ of her life, when Bronze was rushed to the ER after encountering an allergic reaction. Fortunately, nothing major happened to Bronze, and he quickly recovered.

In the same interview, Brittany revealed that while they weren’t aware of Bronze’s allergy, they have been able to keep track of their two-year-old daughter, Sterling’s allergic reactions.

Advertisement

Brittany and OWYN committed a six-figure joint matching donation to FARE, a non-profit that researches food allergens. More than 85 million Americans are impacted by food allergies and Brittany’s initiative has moved many.