Richard Sherman Backs Myles Garrett to Leave the Browns Amid Shedeur Sanders’ QB Battle

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Just days after reports surfaced linking Myles Garrett to the Philadelphia Eagles, Richard Sherman added more intrigue to the Cleveland Browns’ unravelling storyline by suggesting that the superstar DE might need to leave the franchise altogether.

Advertisement

It all began when Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson said the Eagles were “super hot” on acquiring the All-Pro edge rusher. Robinson then revealed that Eagles GM Howie Roseman would be willing to offer “three first-round picks” for Garrett, though he acknowledged that a deal remains unlikely.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, quickly shot down the speculation, reporting there’s “no chance” Cleveland moves him. But in a league that has seen the 49ers trade three first-round picks for Trey Lance to the Browns, gifting Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract, it’s easy to see why the rumors exist.

But Myles Garrett’s case has more substance. Despite already racking up 10 sacks this season, he is once again single-handedly carrying a Browns defense that can’t win even when he dominates. For instance, in Week 8, when he broke the franchise record with five sacks, the team still lost by 19 points.

That’s exactly the kind of futility that Richard Sherman believes should make Garrett reconsider his loyalty.

“You could see the frustration for this defense,” Sherman said while reacting to the loss. “Myles Garrett breaks the franchise record for sacks in a game with five, and they lose by 19. I think he has to be open to the possibility of leaving Cleveland. I don’t see a world where they’re going to be competitive contenders.”

The former Seahawks CB didn’t stop there, as he urged Myles Garrett to take matters into his own hands:

“If I’m Myles Garrett, I’m having a conversation with my agent, I’m having a conversation with the front office, and I’m looking for an opportunity to win.”

It’s a pointed statement, especially coming amid growing fan frustration in Cleveland. Despite Garrett’s $160 million extension earlier this season and perennial All-Pro form, the Browns are just 2-6, with the same issues they’ve had for years — inconsistent QB play and a front office that can’t seem to find stability.

That instability extends to the quarterback room. Hence, the NFL legend also weighed in on the situation involving Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

“It’s crazy because you heard so much this offseason about Shedeur Sanders and should he be QB2 behind Joe Flacco? Should he be the starter?… And the game that I would assume he would have gotten some play as QB2, he suffers an injury in practice… You just talk about bad luck happening for a guy,” the Super Bowl winner said.

Sherman’s comments echo the sentiment among Browns fans that nothing seems to go right for their quarterbacks, no matter the name or the moment. Gabriel, who has thrown for just 702 yards with five touchdowns in six appearances, hasn’t given Cleveland much to believe in, while Sanders’ absence continues to fuel debate and trade rumors.

That said, the former Buffs star may have hinted at what’s next. During a recent livestream, he said he couldn’t attend Colorado’s homecoming because he had “treatment” and needed to “get ready… big ready.”

This cryptic remark has been widely interpreted as a sign he’s preparing for a return under center, signalling that Gabriel’s days as a QB1 may soon be coming to an end.

So while Myles Garrett may be questioning his future in Cleveland, it seems Shedeur Sanders is still betting on one. But as Richard Sherman made clear, patience has its limits … and for superstars like Garrett and Shedeur, losing can only test it so long.