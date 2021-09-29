“Tom Brady loves clothes way more than I do”: Gisele Bündchen reveals Bucs QB’s secret passion after launching new brand

Tom Brady is definitely known best for his prowess as an NFL quarterback, but according to his wife Gisele Bündchen, he may have some other passions too.

Brady works hard to ensure that football isn’t his be-all, end-all (even if it may seem that way with the infinite number of years he’s been in the league). He’s joined the cryptocurrency market, has his own TB-12 workout and meal plan, and now he’s entering the clothing market as well.

That’s right. There’s nothing Tom Brady won’t and can’t do to make sure he’s at the top of the world. Brady recently announced the launch of his own clothing brand.

Run the game, don’t let the game run you. BRADY – my next generation apparel brand is coming soon. Sign up now for updates: https://t.co/AmfwWVS1le. @bradybrand pic.twitter.com/9skoQpyYid — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 28, 2021

Gisele Bündchen Reveals Surprising Fact About Tom Brady And His Passion For Clothing

Gisele and Brady form quite the power couple. Brady is a seven time Super Bowl champion, and he’s widely considered to be the NFL GOAT, the best of the best.

Meanwhile, Gisele is an incredibly successful model who was known as the face of American beauty retailer Victoria’s secret for a long time. According to celebritynetworth.com, her net worth comes in at about $400 million.

The foundations for success are very clearly laid out in the Brady family, but that doesn’t mean they’re done adding on to their already impressive resumes. Brady’s clothing brand launch is exactly about that, creating something new and unique while adding on to what he’s already accomplished in his career.

According to Gisele, and this may surprise you, Brady’s sense of fashion and his love for clothes is far greater than hers. Coming from a supermodel, that’s a very serious compliment. The Bucs quarterback definitely has a great sense of fashion as his outfits are incredibly classy and on point with the kind of player he is.

TOM BRADY’S KENTUCKY DERBY Outfit Goes Viral For Looking Like ROGER RABBIT VILLAIN Judge Doomhttps://t.co/0Owfo5FZ0F pic.twitter.com/7W1bRYdOeC — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) May 2, 2021

Gisele’s exact words to The Wall Street Journal were ‘He loves clothes way more than I do,’ which in some way makes sense when you think about it, even if Gisele is the model. He always makes sure to dress well and fashionably, and his clothing brand will be indicative of that love for clothes.

