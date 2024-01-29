Right Before Heading for Historical Playoff Run, Roquan Smith Revealed How the Trade From Chicago to Baltimore Caught Him Off Guard

The Baltimore Ravens struck gold with the acquisition of four-time Pro Bowler Roquan Smith in a successful mid-2022 season trade with the Chicago Bears. Just a month ago, as he geared up for his second playoff season with the Ravens, Smith opened up about how the trade actually went down.

Advertisement

In the “Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey,” Roquan Smith recalled requesting a trade from his former team, the Chicago Bears, in July 2022. However, he never thought it would materialize, as the Bears management had already stated their trust in him.

Roquan vividly talks about the atmosphere before the trade, highlighting his focus on leading the team instead of discussing his trade talks in the locker room. The fact that he wasn’t even aware of the upcoming trade deadline added another layer of surprise to the narrative.

Advertisement

The turning point arrived when he got called to the Bears GM’s office. The star linebacker wasn’t sure why they called the meeting, especially since he was in the middle of discussing his contract with the team. This made him feel like something big was about to happen. Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, after a tense four-minute build-up, finally decided to reveal that Smith was getting traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Reacting to the trade, Smith felt,

“It’s crazy how everything works out. But I never would have thought about Baltimore. And then when he said Baltimore, I’m like, crap, what’s in Baltimore? I’m like, What am I close by?”

Roquan Smith was traded on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, right after playing his final game with the Bears against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He mentioned that when the trade happened on Monday; the Ravens were gearing up for their next game on Nov. 7, 2022, against the New Orleans Saints on a Monday night.

He remembered getting the news around 2 PM (Chicago time) and getting home at 4:30 in the evening after a tiring day. The Ravens wanted him at their facility ASAP and tried to put him on a flight that same night. However, he felt he needed a day to discuss with his family and closed ones, so he chose the first flight the next morning at 6:30 AM.

Advertisement

Roquan Smith had a mix of emotions when he found out about the trade. Instead of going to the locker room, he went to the training room to share a moment with the people he was close to – the trainers, equipment staff, and teammates. He disclosed that each one of them had a hard time believing what had just happened.

In the 2022 season, he played the first eight games with the Bears and the remaining nine regular-season games plus a playoff game with the Ravens. Throughout his five seasons with the Bears, he made 524 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 20 QB hits.

A week after the trade, when he put on the Baltimore Ravens uniform, Roquan Smith knew that a new successful chapter of his career was starting. In 2022, he earned his first Pro Bowl and was also selected for the First Team All-Pro honors. He started in all 25 games in his two seasons with the Ravens, recording 244 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 6 QB hits.

Moreover, he played in his first AFC Championship title game on Sunday but missed the chance for his first Super Bowl ticket as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Ravens with a final score of 17-10.

Roquan Smith is Walking in the Legendary Shadows of Ray Lewis

Roquan Smith is currently considered one of the best defensive players in the league, drawing comparisons to the legendary linebacker Ray Lewis, who played for the Baltimore Ravens for 17 seasons. A few months ago, NFL Films released a video featuring Ray Lewis and Roquan Smith sitting together, discussing their shared love for the game.

When the NFL star was asked what it meant to play for the Ravens, Smith shared his aspirations to be held similarly to legendary Ravens players, including the two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis himself. He stated,

“Honestly, it’s such a rich tradition. It’s crazy just to step in and try to be the best version of myself and hopefully one day be compared to a guy like Ray.”

Moreover, Roquan Smith revealed that his favorite aspect of Lewis’s game was the physicality he brought to the field. Describing the former LB as the gold standard, Smith admired the tenacity and impact of his hits, stating, “Once Ray hits you, you know who hit you.”

Having watched some game footage, Ray Lewis also paid Roquan Smith a big compliment, referring to him as a “hunter” on the field. Lewis recognized the dominance in the Ravens linebacker’s playing style and acknowledged his effectiveness in bringing down opponents, reminiscent of his own playing days.

This exchange highlighted the mutual respect between the two great linebackers from two different generations. Roquan Smith, since his last trade, has been recognized as a formidable force on the field for the Ravens, similar to the hunting prowess that Lewis had during his illustrious career.