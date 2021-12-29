“RIP to the GOAT John Madden, your legacy will live on!”: LeBron James mourns the loss of NFL icon and Hall of Famer

John Madden, Hall of Famer, and NFL icon passed away today at the age of 85, and as the NFL world mourns, LeBron James also showed his respect.

While most people know John Madden’s name because of the popular NFL video game franchise that’s taken over the e-sports world, Madden’s legacy was built well before video games even existed.

Madden built an elite Oakland Raiders team during his time in the NFL. He was head coach from 1969 to 1978, and his incredible coaching landed him a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame. Madden was integral in popularizing and growing football to the point it’s at now, and his loss truly means a lot to the football community. Madden would later become a broadcaster as well, and his commentary, just like his coaching, was incredible.

A coaching legend. A broadcasting icon. Beloved by football fans everywhere. Remembering John Madden. pic.twitter.com/6jbIl1kdZq — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

Also Read: “I also see Peyton Manning still throwing dimes!”: LeBron James shouts out ‘The Sheriff’ for maintaining his form by throwing darts in VR game

LeBron James reacts to John Madden tragically passing away

How good was Madden at coaching? In his 10 years of coaching, the Oakland Raiders never had a losing season. He compiled a 103-32-7 record which works out to .759 winning percentage, the highest in NFL history.

Madden was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006. His induction speech was a perfect example of the kind of person Madden was and showed just how much he loved the game of football.

“I have never worked a day in my life. I went from player to coach to a broadcaster and I am the luckiest guy in the world,” he would say. John Madden worked as a commentator for 30 years after coaching, and he was successful there too, winning 16 Emmys as Outstanding Sports Personality/Sport Event Analyst. The NFL world has been sending in their respects and condolences.

LeBron James, a huge fan of football, did as well.

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

Also Read: “I’ll take Ciara Wilson over Baker Mayfield right now”: Shannon Sharpe brutally picks Russell Wilson’s wife over Browns QB after 4 interception performance