mobile app bar

Rob Gronkowski Calls Puka Nacua the Best WR in the NFL, Snubbing Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Rob Gronkowski and Puka Nacua

Rob Gronkowski (left) and Puka Nacua (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

At 6’2″ and 216 pounds, Puka Nacua is built a little bigger than your typical NFL wideout. On top of that, he wins on those old-school receiver routes that fans adore … routes plenty of others can’t quite master. Nacua bounces right back up after a hit, too, and just keeps rolling.

It’s the kind of stuff Rob Gronkowski can’t stop raving about a wide receiver. “He’s fearless up the middle,” Gronk says about Nacua. And honestly, who can blame the former tight end?

Through the first four weeks of the 2025 season, Nacua’s been building on his breakout rookie year in 2023. His 2024 campaign got cut short by injury, but he’s wasted no time in making up for it, currently leading the league in catches (42) and yards (503).

However, Gronk didn’t just gush about the Rams receiver’s stats. He went even further, calling Nacua the best in the league, brushing aside names like Ja’Marr Chase, fresh off a triple-crown season, and Justin Jefferson, who just stacked another 100-yard game last week. And Jefferson’s only expected to keep climbing from here.

Moreover, even with Tyreek Hill sidelined for the season, everyone knows how game-breaking his speed is, which makes Gronk’s “best wide receiver” pick sound a little wild to some. Not to him, though. He even admitted Nacua isn’t the fastest or the strongest wideout, but in Gronk’s book, he’s still top dog.

“I think Puka Nacua is the best wide receiver in the NFL right now. And it’s not because he’s the fastest or quickest. Or the most athletic. It’s because he’s a FOOTBALL player. Julian, he’s like you. He reminds me of you. You guys were just football players. Can get it done whenever your number is called,” Gronkowski told his co-host and former teammate, Julian Edelman (via Dudes on Dudes).

Nacua sure looks like that FOOTBALL player who could’ve thrived even a decade ago. He’s smart, he understands the core of the game, and he’s always making the right decisions. Most importantly, he delivers when the team needs him most.

Julian, who played the receiver position for over a decade and dominated, couldn’t disagree with his co-host and joined in praising Nacua. Though he also added a note of concern.

“He’s big too. And he’s physical. And he catches the ball through traffic. I just hope he stays healthy cause he’s touching the ball a lot. And he’s a physical player. He’s a big dude. He’s bigger than you think.”

The LA Rams are currently 3-1 and looking like a serious NFC contender. But for them to make a deep playoff run, Nacua needs to stay healthy.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these