Rob Gronkowski Calls Puka Nacua the Best WR in the NFL, Snubbing Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill

At 6’2″ and 216 pounds, Puka Nacua is built a little bigger than your typical NFL wideout. On top of that, he wins on those old-school receiver routes that fans adore … routes plenty of others can’t quite master. Nacua bounces right back up after a hit, too, and just keeps rolling.

It’s the kind of stuff Rob Gronkowski can’t stop raving about a wide receiver. “He’s fearless up the middle,” Gronk says about Nacua. And honestly, who can blame the former tight end?

Through the first four weeks of the 2025 season, Nacua’s been building on his breakout rookie year in 2023. His 2024 campaign got cut short by injury, but he’s wasted no time in making up for it, currently leading the league in catches (42) and yards (503).

However, Gronk didn’t just gush about the Rams receiver’s stats. He went even further, calling Nacua the best in the league, brushing aside names like Ja’Marr Chase, fresh off a triple-crown season, and Justin Jefferson, who just stacked another 100-yard game last week. And Jefferson’s only expected to keep climbing from here.

Moreover, even with Tyreek Hill sidelined for the season, everyone knows how game-breaking his speed is, which makes Gronk’s “best wide receiver” pick sound a little wild to some. Not to him, though. He even admitted Nacua isn’t the fastest or the strongest wideout, but in Gronk’s book, he’s still top dog.

“I think Puka Nacua is the best wide receiver in the NFL right now. And it’s not because he’s the fastest or quickest. Or the most athletic. It’s because he’s a FOOTBALL player. Julian, he’s like you. He reminds me of you. You guys were just football players. Can get it done whenever your number is called,” Gronkowski told his co-host and former teammate, Julian Edelman (via Dudes on Dudes).

Nacua sure looks like that FOOTBALL player who could’ve thrived even a decade ago. He’s smart, he understands the core of the game, and he’s always making the right decisions. Most importantly, he delivers when the team needs him most.

Julian, who played the receiver position for over a decade and dominated, couldn’t disagree with his co-host and joined in praising Nacua. Though he also added a note of concern.

“He’s big too. And he’s physical. And he catches the ball through traffic. I just hope he stays healthy cause he’s touching the ball a lot. And he’s a physical player. He’s a big dude. He’s bigger than you think.”

The LA Rams are currently 3-1 and looking like a serious NFC contender. But for them to make a deep playoff run, Nacua needs to stay healthy.