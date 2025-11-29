Shilo Sanders Hilariously Shoots His Shot to Become Teammates With Shedeur in Cleveland

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders decided to spend Thanksgiving with their mom, Pilar, this year. In case you didn’t know, Deion Sanders was married to Pilar for 14 years, and they had three kids together. She’s been visiting Shedeur ever since he moved to Cleveland, and they decided to do Thanksgiving at his place to make things easy on him.

Like most mothers on Turkey Day, Pilar ended up preparing most of the food. Shedeur looked like he was helping out, while Shilo was off on the side, making a YouTube video out of the holiday. His main goal was to grade his mother’s meal, similar to how Shedeur is graded on his QB performance.

However, what went viral from the vlog was Shilo reciting the prayer before the meal. That’s when he took a moment to shoot his shot at one day making it back to the NFL, this time alongside Shedeur.

“Please allow Shedeur to do his best so he can pull some strings and get me on the Browns. And please make number 21 available somehow,” Shilo said.

The last comment especially made Shedeur laugh because 21 is Denzel Ward’s number. Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and the Browns’ franchise player. “That’s Denzel Ward. That’s the franchise player. 21 gone bro,” the QB said, laughing.

“Well, never mind, 28 will do. Thank you very much, Lord,” Shilo quipped instantly.

It was a hilarious prayer that even made Pilar chuckle. Shilo was cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason after he was ejected for punching an opposing player. But maybe with the help of Shedeur, he can find his way back to the NFL.

Naturally, fans in the comments also thought that Shilo’s comments were hilarious.

“Just finished watching this. Shilo is HILARIOUS bro,” one wrote.

“They’re starting to grow on me,” someone else penned.

One fan thought it was cool to see the dynamic between Shedeur and Shilo. They also gave props to Deion for raising the brothers right.

“Love to see it! Coach raised them boys right, to love each other and not hate and grow together as brothers,” they wrote.

All in all, it was just a funny joke that Shilo dropped during the Thanksgiving prayer. But at the same time, it sounds like he’s itching to get another shot in the NFL. As an undrafted free agent, the odds were always stacked against him in the preseason.

Maybe if Shedeur keeps playing well, he can pull some strings to get his brother on the team. For now, though, he should stay focused on keeping his starting QB job. After being named the Browns’ starter heading into Week 13, all it takes is one bad performance for the team to turn back to the QB picked before him in this year’s draft, Dillon Gabriel.