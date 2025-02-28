Rob Gronkowski Is “Pretty Disappointed” That Tom Brady Didn’t Consider Him for the Raiders

Tom Brady’s first offseason as a minority owner at the Las Vegas Raiders has barely begun. And he is already in the thick of action, helping the team hire Pete Carroll as head coach and reportedly meeting with Matthew Stafford for a quarterback role. Amidst all these power moves, one man hasn’t heard a peep from him — former teammate Rob Gronkowski. And the former tight end isn’t too happy about it.

Recently, rumors shook the NFL world that Gronkowski had hit the training grounds with a potential comeback in mind. Though the former tight end shot down those murmurs on the latest episode of Dudes on Dudes, he couldn’t help but wonder why his former QB — with whom he won four Super Bowls — didn’t even give him a call, if only as a courtesy.

Gronkowski sarcastically noted that Brady might have snubbed him because he’s way past his prime. It was a bit disappointing, as Gronk felt the GOAT, now a minority owner, could have made an exception.

“Nope, Tom did not hit me up. I’m pretty disappointed because Tom is now a team owner, and he’s not even hitting me up. He doesn’t even want me as a player anymore! That must mean he’s looking at me like I’m washed,” said Gronk.

The legendary TE then wrapped up his playful jab by admitting that if Brady had reached out to him about playing for the Raiders, he would have wholeheartedly accepted.

“But if he did hit me up, I would listen to his pitch. I would, Jules, maybe take it into consideration,” he told Julian Edelman.

Gronk was in exemplary form throughout the conversation — half-confusing, full-joking, and hilarious as always. But while the Raiders may not be in his future, there’s another team that could be a perfect fit for the former All-Pro.

Could Gronkowski join the Los Angeles Chargers?

Upon hearing Gronk’s willingness to return to the NFL if the stars aligned, Edelman threw a new curveball for his co-host. What if Gronk came back, but not in Vegas? What if he joined the Los Angeles Chargers instead?

Edelman believes this is a fantastic idea. It would not only keep Gronk near the Nut House (where Dudes on Dudes is filmed) but also place him on a playoff-caliber team led by Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh.

Surprisingly enough, Gronk was so intrigued by the idea that he started to explain how well he would fit in Harbaugh’s system.

“That’d be a great offense for me as well because my game contributes in the blocking world too. That’s what gets me open — play-action. And Justin Herbert needs that tight end for those play-action routes to just dump it right over the middle. They want to run the ball, they want to establish the run. And I’m not a guy that can go out there for 30-40 passes anymore these days, Jules. So, the Chargers would be a good possibility,” said Gronk.

It’s clear that if Gronk ever does lace up the cleats again, the chances of him joining the Chargers would be higher than the Raiders. Simply because Brady’s team has Brock Bowers in their arsenal, who, per Gronk, is an absolute “savage”.

And with all the reasoning that Edelman and Gronk laid out for a move to LA, it doesn’t feel like a crazy idea after all.