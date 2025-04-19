mobile app bar

Rob Gronkowski Names Bill Belichick as the Reason Why He Still Parties During the Day

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick (L), Rob Gronkowski (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski is a well-known party animal. From throwing wild bashes to hosting his annual Gronk Beach music festival ahead of the Super Bowl, the guy knows how to have a good time. Back in his playing days, Gronk was famous for going all out and letting it loose — but it turns out a little advice from Bill Belichick changed the way he partied. It even helped him stay out of trouble.

Nowadays, Gronkowski only throws down and gets wild during the day. Not because he’s getting older or out of personal preference. Gronk hosts his parties during the day because Belichick once gave him a very useful piece of advice: nothing good happens after 12 o’clock at night.

When the former tight end was younger, like 21, Gronk didn’t quite care about this advice — and honestly, who would expect him to? He’s often described as the “party king” by his friends and former teammates, and it’s something he’s always been pretty open about. Gronk once said that partying actually made him play better, and hey — considering his resume, maybe he was onto something.

Despite the late nights, Gronkowski won four Super Bowls and made four All-Pro first teams as a tight end. But after hanging it up, he finally understood why Belichick sounded like a dad handing out life advice.

“I didn’t truly understand it when I was 21, 22, 23 years old. [But] it always stuck in the back of my head,” Gronkowski told his former teammate Julian Edelman (via Dudes on Dudes).

“He always exemplified and made a point that nothing good happens past 12 o’clock at night. He always reiterated it. And now, thinking about it to this day, I use that line all the time. Like, why would I go out at night time? Nothing good happens past 1 am. Let’s party during the day. It was a great point.”

Edelman laughed at Gronkowski’s piece of advice but also agreed. He even joked that Belichick should use the clip of what Gronk said as a piece of advice for his new UNC football team.

Of course, as Gronkowski said, the saying isn’t going to resonate as much with athletes in their 20s. But as you get older, you begin to understand what folks mean by it. It’s not meant to be taken literally, but more as a general principle to encourage responsible decision-making and safe behavior late at night.

However, Gronkowski does take the saying literally. As he’s transitioned to a role as an analyst, he’s become somewhat more chilled out. The constant partying has faded from his life.

So, don’t expect to see Gronkowski at any nightclubs or raves anytime soon!

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these