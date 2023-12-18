Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt’s Wife Reveals Their $5,000 Birthday Gift to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift made quite a few headlines when she started dating Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. Ever since then, she has made a total of six appearances at Chiefs games. The pop sensation recently turned 34, and the Hunt family decided to get her a thoughtful gift when she made an appearance at the Chiefs home game against the Bills. The gift turned out to be worth $5k.

The gift was beautifully wrapped, courtesy of Dallas Gift Wrap Creations. It was presented to the 12-time Grammy winner by the Hunt Family, which co-owns the Kansas City franchise. The gift store used beautiful purple wrapping paper and topped it with their specialty ribbon and their signature bling.

Tavia Hunt posted the photo with TayTay holding the gift, along with several other snaps, to commence the holiday season in style. One fan was particularly curious about the contents of the gift and asked about it.

Tavia Hunt Reveals the Contents of Gift Given by Her Family to Taylor Swift

Tavia Hunt recently revealed that her family has gifted Tay-Tay a Judith Leiber Swarovski microphone clutch for her birthday. The gift reportedly costs $5000. It’s a disco-inspired microphone clutch with Hematite gradient flatback crystals and geometric baguette jet-colored crystals. The product is made in Italy and is a novelty item.

Tay-Tay recently turned 34 and celebrated her birthday in style in NYC. The star-studded bash included names like Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Kravitz, Gracie Abrams, Jack Antonoff, etc. Travis Kelce was, however, not part of the festivities, which included a dinner at Freemans Restaurant and an afterparty at Manhattan nightclub The Box.

Taylor was in the presence of her father, Scott, at the Chiefs’ game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. And this time, the defending champions came away with a win after losing last week’s fixture against the Bills. Both daughter-fathers were seen cheering for the Chiefs and her boyfriend Kelce. She was also caught passionately cussing when Travis endured a push during an intense play.

The 27-17 win at Foxborough takes the AFC giants to 9-5 for the season. However, they still haven’t officially qualified for the playoffs, but a win in match week 16 will be enough for them to make it final. Despite their win against the Patriots, the Chiefs are still the number 3 seed in the AFC, behind the 11-3 Ravens and 10-4 Dolphins. The Chiefs take on the Raiders in Week 16.