Travis Hunter Considers Baseball as “The Hardest Sport” of All, Before Quickly Switching to Hockey

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Having captivated the nation with his two-way capabilities, Travis Hunter is already being considered by some to be the next greatest athlete of this generation. But he can’t make up his mind about one thing.

Having claimed to be gifted at just about every game imaginable, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner often finds himself struggling to determine which sport is the hardest to compete in. During the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, the 21-year-old phenom gave another honest attempt at ranking the sports that he finds to be the most difficult to play.

After noting the skill floor required to be good at golf, Hunter found himself considering baseball as a potential candidate.

“I would say baseball because I know I can’t go out there and hit no 100-mile-per-hour ball.”

Hunter’s mentor and NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, is on the record as having expressed similar sentiments. In a 2022 interview, the former Atlanta Falcon noted, “That ball does something to you.”

“Any sport that you can fail seven out of 10 times and become great and make $2-300 million in it, that’s a hard sport… I love challenges, and I could not master it. And it frustrated me because I hate to lose, and I hate I’m not mastering something that I know…”

However, it didn’t take much to convince Hunter to change his mind. In being reminded about the skating element of hockey, the former Colorado Buffalo backpedaled to admit that perhaps the ice is deserving of more credit than it currently receives.

“Once you learn how to skate, then you’ve got to learn how to stay up when people are bumping into you and running into you… Yea, it might be hockey.”

Hunter’s struggles with the topic speak as a testament to the notion that there truly is no such thing as an “easy” sport and that all professional athletes are a product of work ethic.

Davante Adams gives his thoughts on baseball being the hardest sport

Despite managing to enjoy a successful 11-year career in the NFL, Davante Adams found himself agreeing with Sanders’ claims that hitting a home run ball is the most difficult thing to do in all of sports.

“I don’t think you can fluke hit a home run, I think you have to really be able to do that. You have to have the strength, the speed, the eye for it and everything.”

The latest addition to the Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiving core based his argument “off the numbers,” supporting Coach Prime’s aforementioned statements. Nevertheless, Adams will attempt to complete his own difficult task by adapting to the fit of a third NFL team in less than two seasons.

While the age-old debate may never be fully resolved, it’s encouraging to see various athletes acknowledge the trials and tribulations of their contemporaries. Understanding that each and every path presents its own unique set of challenges, the past and present faces of football showed a great deal of humility in their comments.