Rob Gronkowski Says He Backed the Horse Named After Him But Lost to Beast Mode in the “Super Bowl Rematch” Race

It may not be 2015 anymore, but Rob Gronkowski is still making headlines. As rumors swirl about a potential return to the gridiron, Gronk has shut down any speculation—he’s perfectly content reminiscing about past Super Bowls and, surprisingly, living vicariously through horses.

During a recent trip to Australia, Gronk came across two racehorses named Gronkowski and Beast Mode while placing bets. The sight instantly took him back to 2015, when he and Marshawn Lynch faced off in the Super Bowl—a game that became one of the most memorable in NFL history.

While working for FanDuel in the land down under, Gronk managed to sneak away to the racetrack and despite the horse’s terrible odds, placed a bet on his namesake.

“Jules I was in Australia. I went down there, went to the horse races there, put some bets on the horse named Gronkowski. His odds were absolutely terrible but if he got first place I would have made about 10 grand. But, he took dead last,” the former TE revealed on Dudes on Dudes.

So, who took the victory? Well, unlike the 2015 Super Bowl—where Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson infamously derailed Beast Mode’s moment—this time, Beast Mode crossed the finish line first leaving Gronkowski in the dust.

“He actually lost to Beast Mode, who took second in the race which was really cool because it was kind of a Super Bowl rematch. Beast Mode vs the Gronk and the Beast Mode came through. They handed him off the ball on the horse track in Australia.”

The racetrack may have been a fun detour, but it wasn’t the highlight of Gronk’s trip. While he went there specifically to see his namesake horse, his real bucket list goal was something far wilder—meeting a kangaroo.

Given his larger-than-life personality, Gronk didn’t just want to meet any kangaroo—he wanted to meet a wild one. What he didn’t realize, however, was that kangaroos aren’t the friendly, cuddly creatures they’re often portrayed as outside of Australia. The locals quickly set him straight, warning him that they’re aggressive and not exactly keen on hugs.

Still, ever the entertainer, Gronk had dreams of sparring with a kangaroo his size—an idea likely inspired by viral social media clips. Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately), he never got to meet a wild one.

Instead, he settled for a much tamer experience, meeting a baby kangaroo, which he admitted was adorable. He also got the chance to see a koala and a wombat, rounding out his Aussie wildlife adventure. And perhaps taking away the sting from his racing loss.