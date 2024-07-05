Randi Mahomes Reveals She Decided to “Not Depend on a Man” After Her 2006 Divorce

There’s more to Randi Mahomes’ personality than just being Patrick Mahomes’ mother. She has established herself as a standout event planner at the Hollytree Country Club in Tyler, Texas, recently retiring after nearly 20 years of service. Randi also manages the QB Producer website, selling custom products like totes and sunglass cases. Additionally, she inspired a children’s book, ‘Play Together.’

This ‘hustle attitude’ helped Randi raise Patrick and Jackson Mahomes after her divorce from former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes. It was a pivotal moment in her life when she held firm in her belief that she should no longer depend on a man. As the Mahomes matriarch shared on the ‘Mom Game Podcast’:

“It was something I instilled in myself from a young age to support myself. Then, after my divorce, I think subconsciously I said I would never depend on a man or anyone again.”

Pat and Randi Mahomes married in the late 90s and finalized their divorce in 2006. The emotional toll of the separation triggered Randi’s mentality to look after herself and forge a path beyond being a wife. Hence, it was around that time when she started her role as Hollytree’s Catering and Events Director.

However, she also shared with Julie Dobbs and Emily Jones that her mindset to build herself up amidst her challenges stems from the teachings she received in her childhood. Likewise, she continues to forge her path to be a good role model to her daughter, Mia Randall. Randi persists because she wants her child to know that she can also “do it by herself.”

But as she continues to chase success, there is no shortage of challenges, including the false rumors about her that circulate on the Internet.

Randi Dispels Engagement Rumors

The sad reality about social media and the internet is that fake news can quickly spread and be perceived as accurate if enough people see it. When rumors about her alleged engagement surfaced, Randi fell victim to this peril. Worse yet, people close to her believed what they saw online, approached her about it, and even after she refuted the rumors, some still believed them.

“I have people coming to me that want to bring up things that aren’t true, and then they want to argue. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not engaged.’ And they’re like, ‘Yes you are, I read it on the Internet.’”

Dealing with those moments can be highly stressful for her. However, by not being engaged to someone, Randi retains her independence, consistent with her mentality of not depending on a man. At times, when she has nowhere to run, she ensures that she never forgets two crucial aspects of her life: her faith and her mental health.

In addition to enriching her spiritual well-being, Randi prioritizes mental health because of her family’s struggles, especially before Patrick Mahomes became an NFL superstar with the Kansas City Chiefs. Even now, she continues to maintain sound mental health amidst the increased attention and exposure her family receives.