Rondale Moore Injury Video: Vikings WR Suffers August Curse, Joins Anthony Richardson

Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is carted off the field after suffering a lower leg injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The NFL preseason has rightfully become a source of fear for both fans and players alike, as the potential for injury is seemingly as high as ever. Unfortunately for the returning wide receiver of the Minnesota Vikings, Rondale Moore, it’s become one of the worst traditions in football history.

While attempting to make his way to the sidelines following a catch from the team’s newfound star in J.J. McCarthy, the 25-year-old sustained a substantial knee injury after his left leg was folded and compressed while being tackled. Moore was visibly upset as he was carted off the field.

Almost a year to the date, Moore sustained a knee injury during a joint practice session on August 7th, 2024. It would prove to be a season ending one, and it would ultimately cost him a spot with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hate to see this for Rondale Moore. Left on a cart with a towel over his head. pic.twitter.com/RTt1U2yEIB — Zack Patraw (@ZackPatraw) August 9, 2025

After having managed to work his way back and find an opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings, he now finds himself once again sidelined with yet another injury. In some ways, for Moore, the timing is just as devastating as the injury itself.

The only thing more unfortunate, however, is the fact that he isn’t alone. The Indianapolis Colts’ upstart signal caller, Anthony Richardson, recently made headlines for all of the wrong reasons when he dislocated his pinky finger on his throwing hand while being sacked.

Moore’s injury also comes in the wake of Morice Norris’ harrowing health scare, an injury that caused more than enough concern to see players from both the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons come together in an effort to end the contest. Norris was attended to on the field for approximately 20 minutes after his head was violently snapped back while attempting to tackle his opponent prior to being taken off in an ambulance.

Once play was scheduled to resume, Falcons signal caller, Emory Jones, snapped the ball and held it. Players from both sides then stood at the sidelines, allowing the clock to run out on the final quarter of the contest in an effort to show their support for Jones and remind the league that some things are simply bigger than football.

Moore’s injury is being described as being “pretty significant” by the Vikings’ head coach, Kevin O’Connell, who also seemed to suggest that the league should take a closer look at Jamal Hill’s tackle after it appeared to resemble the hip-drop style that was banned prior to the beginning of the 2024 regular season.

Rondale Moore has a “pretty significant” left knee injury, per Kevin O’Connell. He said the play had some characteristics of a hip drop tackle but would seek more clarity. Given Moore’s injury history, O’Connell said today was “heartbreaking.” — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 9, 2025

As of writing, Moore’s timeline for a potential return during the regular season remains unclear and fans are encouraged to wait until further details are released by either the Vikings organization or Moore himself.