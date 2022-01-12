“Tom Brady is out there kissing babies, and goes ‘I got his a*, sit his a* down'”: LeSean McCoy reveals upsetting Drew Brees had NFL GOAT riled up despite post-game interaction

Tom Brady and the Bucs bounced the Saints out of the playoffs last year in Drew Brees’ last game. And the post-game story is super hilarious.

After falling to the New Orleans Saints twice in the regular season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Brees and the Saints when it counted, which ended up being Drew Brees final game in the NFL.

After the loss, Tom Brady was seen throwing balls with Drew Brees and his kids. And former teammate LeSean McCoy had a hilarious story about Tom Brady and that night.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to beating Drew Brees in the 2021 NFL playoffs.

Former Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy revealed on the I Am Athlete podcast how Brady took special pleasure in the win.

“Another one right? This is a funny one,” McCoy said about Brady and Brees. “We were playing the Saints, don’t kill my, Tom. This is a funny one, right? So they beat us twice that year. Beat the s*** out of us. They sweep us and then we meet in the playoffs. Everyone knows Drew Brees is retiring cause he wasn’t the same, arm wasn’t the same. We beat ’em.”

“Tom is out there throwing with Brees’ kids. Kissing babies,” McCoy continued. “We get back to the locker room, Tom goes, ‘I got his ass! Let’s go! Sit his ass down!’ We were all like, ‘ohhhh!’”

What a story from @CutonDime25 about @TomBrady and @drewbrees 🤣 “Tom is out there throwing with Brees’ kids. Kissing babies. We get back to the locker room, Tom goes, ‘I got his ass! Let’s go! Sit his ass down!’ We were all like, ‘ohhhh!’”pic.twitter.com/EMrqHwLmu0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2022

