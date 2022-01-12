NFL

“Tom Brady is out there kissing babies, and goes ‘I got his a*, sit his a* down'”: LeSean McCoy reveals upsetting Drew Brees had NFL GOAT riled up despite post-game interaction

Tom Brady
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"I told the Ravens I will not miss playing them": Ben Roethlisberger is relieved he longer has to face the demons of his biggest career rivals
Next Article
"Call that one in Matt LaFluer and that s*** ain’t flying.": Aaron Rodgers roasts Joe Judge and his embarrassing QB sneak call on 3rd down.
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers
“Call that one in Matt LaFluer and that s*** ain’t flying.”: Aaron Rodgers roasts Joe Judge and his embarrassing QB sneak call on 3rd down.

Joe Judge got crucified for his horrid QB sneak call. And Aaron Rodgers wasn’t going…