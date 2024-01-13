Russell Wilson Channels Inner Bob Marley to Profess True Feelings About Superstar Wife Ciara

Jan 25, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (left) poses with recording artist and wife Ciara (right) and daughter Sienna Wilson during NFC Practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson never shies away from showering his wife Ciara with love, both publicly and behind the scenes. They have remained quite the power couple in the football world as well. Nevertheless, the NFL star’s not-so-impressive season has led to a lot of criticism. Amidst the chaos, Wilson recently had a much-needed respite by celebrating Ciara’s nomination for the SAG Awards.

The Grammy-winning singer has had her fair share of appearances in movies. Her recent musical drama ‘The Color Purple’ alongside Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson has become a hit among fans and critics. It even earned a nomination under the category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in Motion Picture. Celebrating this, Ciara took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ciara/status/1745496189687226378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The proud husband took the time to congratulate and praise his beautiful wife by channeling his inner Bob Marley. The SB winner shared Marley’s quote on a perfect woman in his Instagram story and tagged Ciara, implying that she is that special woman in his life. In his eyes, she embodies perfection.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liverpudlian61/status/1746145592718643582?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This video Wilson shared captures the moment Bob Marley was asked about the definition of a ‘perfect woman’. The Jamaican singer had an excellent response, as he remarked that there is no such thing as perfection, and every beautiful thing has flaws. But that doesn’t mean those things in question cannot be special. In Marley’s view, every woman can be special to someone, and they should aspire to do so instead of trying to be perfect.

Such is Russell and Ciara’s wholesome relationship. While everyone tries to bring Wilson down, he finds his strength in her and she has been his rock. Notably, this isn’t the first time Russ has publicly stated that Ciara embodies perfection.

On July 6, the couple celebrated their 7th anniversary and a former Seahawks man put up a post on Instagram, celebrating that milestone. In the post, he thanked God for a perfect wife, who has become a source of peace, joy, and comfort.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuXM_UBt5pO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Recently, Wilson and Ciara added another member to their beautiful family of 5. The elated couple expressed their joy and informed the world about the arrival of their daughter on social media.

Russell Wilson & Ciara Recently Celebrated a New Family Member, Amora

Ciara gave birth to their healthy 9-pound daughter, Amora, on the 11th of December 2023. The couple recently posted an adorable video of their little princess’s first professional photo shoot with a caption that read, ‘My Cherie Amour, Amora!‘, which translates to, ‘My dear love’.

The video consists of three adorable moments with Amora. In the first clip, she can be seen taking a shut-eye, all wrapped up in warm clothes, surrounded by pillows and blankets. Next, she is rocking a cute white bear-ear onesie, even posing for the camera. Finally, she can once again be seen sleeping peacefully, but this time on a floral bolster with a flower tiara adorning her head.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1xFtlDL3zm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Russell has 3 more children: daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and son Win Harrison Wilson. The Broncos QB also has a stepson, Future Zahir Wilburn.

While facing challenges in his professional life is tough, Wilson seems very content by channeling all his energy towards his family. The star QB’s future is uncertain, and the falling out with Sean Payton could signal the end of his time in Colorado. If released as a free agent, several franchises may express an interest in signing the Super Bowl winner. The Commanders present an intriguing option. While Sam Howell is young and promising, he tends to throw picks. Wilson could offer them a short-term solution and potentially aid in Howell’s development, as per NBC Washington.

Furthermore, the Falcons, having struggled to successfully replace Matt Ryan, find themselves relying on Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, both of whom have had a disastrous season. Wilson could be a viable option for them.

Lastly, the Patriots — with Bill Belichick gone, Jerod Meyo could be looking for an alternative to Mac Jones. In this rebuilding phase, Russell Wilson could provide a good option for the Patriots.