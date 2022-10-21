T.J Watt Injury Update: When Will The Steelers Outside Linebacker Return?

T.J. Watt has been out of action for quite a while now. The Steelers are going through a really rough patch and would want to play him as soon as he regains match fitness.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a disastrous season thus far. After three fantastic preseason wins, everyone felt like the team was shaping up nicely for the big stage.

Moreover, in their first game, the team from Pittsburgh defeated last season’s runner ups, the Cincinnati Bengals. However, after that, the Steelers were absolutely shredded by different oppositions.

First the Patriots, then the Browns, and then the Jets thrashed the Steelers, and after that, the Bills absolutely annihilated them. While the win against the Buccaneers would have given the team a sigh of relief, they still have a lot of catching up to do.

T.J. Watt Injury Report

Apart from poor performances, the franchise has been plagued by injury concerns as well. In week 1 only, team’s star outside linebacker T.J. Watt sustained a pectoral injury and hasn’t taken the field for them since then.

The only positive that stemmed from the injury was that Watt’s tendon remained intact despite the muscle tear, otherwise, it would have taken him a much longer time to recover.

T.J. has been recovering for a while and there has been a lot of talk about exactly when he can take the field. For now, it seems like Watt needs more time to recover and would not be a part of the game against the Dolphins coming Sunday.

As per latest injury report, Watt is still far away from joining his mates for practice. Moreover, he is allowed to practice 21 days prior to coming back to the active roster and he hasn’t started practicing yet which is a clear indication that he wouldn’t be back soon.

Originally, Watt was expected to return after 6 weeks of rehab but now it seems that he would require a couple of weeks more to recover completely. Given the timeline of his return, it appears like T.J. won’t be back before November 13th clash against the Saints.

Meanwhile, the Steelers would be desperate to gain some winning momentum in the coming weeks. Otherwise, their journey might come to a sorry end quite soon.

