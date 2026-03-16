Who Is Peyton Manning’s Son, Marshall? Will He Commit to Texas?

The Manning family has already cemented its legacy in the NFL. Between Peyton Manning and his brother Eli, the family has four Super Bowl rings. Their father Archie Manning played in the league before them as well. But with Peyton and Eli now retired, we have to turn our focus toward the next generation.

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Right now, most of the buzz is around Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, who is currently quarterbacking for the Texas Longhorns. But another Manning is slowly entering the conversation too. Peyton’s son, Marshall.

Marshall is only 14 years old and currently in eighth grade, but he has already started turning heads as a young football prospect. He attends Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he plays as a student athlete.

Recently, Marshall gained national attention during the Music City Mayhem event at Oakland High School. The young quarterback stood out during a 7-on-7 session with some impressive throws and confident play.

In fact, Marshall was seen throwing some real dimes and flashing the kind of raw arm talent that many fans say resembles his father. With quick feet in the pocket, he was also sending deep balls downfield to his receivers for touchdowns. According to scout Shayne Pickering, Marshall showed “good velocity and anticipation the entire day.”

Marshall Manning is going to be really, really good. Marshall is levels above Arch at just 14 years old. https://t.co/d8w0K8EOCA pic.twitter.com/lkN5p0uExO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2026

Marshall is currently part of the class of 2030 for college recruiting, so it is far too early for any commitments. Still, that has not stopped fans from speculating about where he might eventually land.

One of the first programs people bring up is the Tennessee Volunteers, where Peyton Manning famously played college football. Marshall has even been spotted wearing Tennessee gear in the past, which has only fueled the chatter.

Peyton Manning watching the #Vols with his son Marshall. pic.twitter.com/whdkdH0BWd — Emilie Rae Cochrane (@EmCochranetv) June 15, 2024

Other programs that often come up include the Ohio State Buckeyes, known for producing elite quarterbacks, and the Georgia Bulldogs, one of college football’s powerhouse programs. Georgia has also been mentioned because of their past recruitment efforts for Marshall’s cousin, Arch Manning. Then there is Texas as well, where Arch is currently playing for the Longhorns.

Of course, all of this is speculation right now. Marshall is only 14, and a lot can change before 2030. Who knows, he could even end up following another family path and playing for Ole Miss one day.

Still, it is fascinating to watch another Manning quarterback start to develop. And this is not the first time Marshall has grabbed headlines. He previously went viral for throwing passes to NFL wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson during a workout session.

Peyton Manning’s 11-year-old son Marshall is out here throwing darts to Justin Jefferson : @NFLpic.twitter.com/U8qq5e1Nlq — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 5, 2023

Marshall Manning is gonna be so good in the SEC in 7 years pic.twitter.com/k3r96jeI0Z — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 2, 2025

All that said, the hype around Marshall might be getting a little ahead of itself. He still has a long road ahead. Some fans have already started comparing him to Arch as well, but that conversation might be a bit premature. Arch himself is still building his college resume, and Marshall has plenty of development ahead before reaching that stage.

Notably, Marshall also has a twin sister named Mosley Thompson Manning. The two were born on March 31, 2011.