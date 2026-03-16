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Who Is Peyton Manning’s Son, Marshall? Will He Commit to Texas?

Samnur Reza
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Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning with his son Marshall before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Manning family has already cemented its legacy in the NFL. Between Peyton Manning and his brother Eli, the family has four Super Bowl rings. Their father Archie Manning played in the league before them as well. But with Peyton and Eli now retired, we have to turn our focus toward the next generation.

Right now, most of the buzz is around Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, who is currently quarterbacking for the Texas Longhorns. But another Manning is slowly entering the conversation too. Peyton’s son, Marshall.

Marshall is only 14 years old and currently in eighth grade, but he has already started turning heads as a young football prospect. He attends Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he plays as a student athlete.

Recently, Marshall gained national attention during the Music City Mayhem event at Oakland High School. The young quarterback stood out during a 7-on-7 session with some impressive throws and confident play.

In fact, Marshall was seen throwing some real dimes and flashing the kind of raw arm talent that many fans say resembles his father. With quick feet in the pocket, he was also sending deep balls downfield to his receivers for touchdowns. According to scout Shayne Pickering, Marshall showed “good velocity and anticipation the entire day.”

Marshall is currently part of the class of 2030 for college recruiting, so it is far too early for any commitments. Still, that has not stopped fans from speculating about where he might eventually land.

One of the first programs people bring up is the Tennessee Volunteers, where Peyton Manning famously played college football. Marshall has even been spotted wearing Tennessee gear in the past, which has only fueled the chatter.

Other programs that often come up include the Ohio State Buckeyes, known for producing elite quarterbacks, and the Georgia Bulldogs, one of college football’s powerhouse programs. Georgia has also been mentioned because of their past recruitment efforts for Marshall’s cousin, Arch Manning. Then there is Texas as well, where Arch is currently playing for the Longhorns.

Of course, all of this is speculation right now. Marshall is only 14, and a lot can change before 2030. Who knows, he could even end up following another family path and playing for Ole Miss one day.

Still, it is fascinating to watch another Manning quarterback start to develop. And this is not the first time Marshall has grabbed headlines. He previously went viral for throwing passes to NFL wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson during a workout session.

All that said, the hype around Marshall might be getting a little ahead of itself. He still has a long road ahead. Some fans have already started comparing him to Arch as well, but that conversation might be a bit premature. Arch himself is still building his college resume, and Marshall has plenty of development ahead before reaching that stage.

Notably, Marshall also has a twin sister named Mosley Thompson Manning. The two were born on March 31, 2011.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

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Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

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