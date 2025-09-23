“Felt Like Such an A**hole”: Adam Devine Reflects on His Chiefs Fandom Backstory

Jun 11, 2023; Sonoma, California, USA; Actor and comedian Adam Devine gets introduced as the Grand Marshal before the start of the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Actor and comedian Adam Devine, best known for Workaholics, Pitch Perfect, and Netflix’s The Out-Laws, recently opened up about his experience as a newly minted Kansas City Chiefs fan. That experience left him both embarrassed and disappointed.

Devine grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, without a strong NFL allegiance. But with his family now living in Kansas City and the Chiefs emerging as one of the league’s powerhouses, he admitted that he jumped on the bandwagon for the last Super Bowl.

“I never really had a team growing up in Omaha,” Devine explained. “And then they started to get good, and I was like, I’ll hop on this bandwagon. Might as well have a team that wins because my basketball team is the Clippers. And man, it sucked for my entire life.”

So when Kansas City had the chance to become the first team in two decades to win three consecutive Super Bowls, Devine decided to go all in. “I was wearing a lot of Chiefs gear. I was at the Super Bowl. Uh, I felt like such an a**hole,” he admitted on the Get Gort Pod With Marshawn Lynch.

The Chiefs’ bid for a historic three-peat ended in heartbreak. Despite Patrick Mahomes’ brilliance, Kansas City fell short in the biggest game of the year, leaving Devine stuck in the middle of a surreal fan experience.

“I finally was like, I’m going all in this year. We’re going to get three in a row. And I got all the gear and I’m all Chiefed out. And then I go to the Super Bowl and then went to the afterparty — it was the most depressing,” Devine recalled.

The comedian described walking into the Chiefs’ subdued post-loss event:

“I like ate so much food because the buffet; no one was touching it. There was nobody there. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I had like a full ass meal and then was like, ‘I’m gonna go to the Eagles party now.’”

But things got even more awkward when he tried to switch teams for the night.

“I call my homie and I’m like, ‘Yo, can you get me into the Eagles party?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, just walk up, they’ll let you in with all your stuff.’ And I walked up and they’re like, ‘You can’t come in here.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, no.’ Meanwhile, that party was going off, dude. Everybody was in there just having a blast. I was all Chiefs’d out, man.”

Despite the painful ending, Devine didn’t ditch his Chiefs gear. “They were like, ‘Well, just dump it. Just throw it away.’ And I’m like, I’m not going to throw away my jacket.”