Tricked Into Buying $1,300,000 Worth of Rolls Royces, Shaquille O’Neal Has Eclipsed Tom Brady’s Lone RR Ghost

NFL superstar Tom Brady has earned heaps of cash over the years, all thanks to his insane ability to make plays out of nowhere on the football field. In a 23 season-long career, Brady started off with a 3-year $866,500 deal in 2000, then moved up to $41 million 2-year deal in 2016, and eventually ended his NFL stint this year after taking home $15 million for his final season.

Along with all the money earned though NFL deals, Brady was showered with cash by several top brands as well. Moreover, his smart business investments also added greatly to his net worth. As one can expect, when some earns so much, he or she is bound to live lavishly and make a few ridiculous buys and Tom’s case is no different.

Shaquille O’Neal’s $1.3 million Rolls Royce collection is way better than Tom’s Brady

Like many other athletes, Tom absolutely loves car. He has an insane $5 million car collection which includes a variety of sports and luxury cars. One among them is Rolls Royce Ghost. Valued at a whopping $368,000, Tom’s customized RR boasts of an insane V12 engine and as per the NFL superstar’s request, his ride is studded with several customizations.

While there is no doubt about the fact that Tom’s ‘Ghost’ is one of the most expensive and high-end Royces ever produced, the NFL superstar was beaten in the RR-owning game by NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, all thanks to a rude salesman.

As ridiculous as it may sound, a luxury car salesman once insulted Shaq when he kept on asking prices of several cars at the showroom. As a result, a pi*sed off Shaq ended up buying three of them. The gentle giant had narrated the whole story during an appearance on the podcast Drink Champs a while back.

“I don’t wanna spend $400,000 for a car. So I’m like, ‘Hey man how much is this? Nah. How much is this one?’ So finally the old guy says, ‘Yo man, you asked about all these cars, can you afford them?,'” O’Neal had claimed. “Now I’m pissed. I said, ‘What the f**k you just said to me?’ So I buy three. That one, that one, and that one, and I want them dropped off,” he added.

Shaq ended up spending over $1.3 million on the three Rolls Royces. While it sure wasn’t a sound financial decision by any stretch, it allowed him to eclipse Brady’s RR Ghost.

Shaquille O’Neal: An intelligent businessman & a true philanthropist

While Shaq admits making some major impulse buys in his early days, the big man realized the importance of carefully investing his money at the right time. O’Neal has invested in some of the biggest chains in the U.S including the likes of Krispy Kreme, Auntie Annie’s, Papa John’s and Five Guys.

He is also one of the early investors in tech giants like Google and Apple. Moreover, Shaq has his own fast food chain as well called ‘Big Chicken’ which is a big hit in the States. In addition to all this, Shaq is renowned for giving back as much as he can to the community.

Right from building schools in less fortunate areas, to supporting organizations like ‘Be The Match’ which are saving innumerable lives every year, Shaq is doing what many only think or talk about. Without a question, the ‘big man’ is an inspiration and will always be one of the great human beings to bless the world.