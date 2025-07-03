“There Was This Kid Named Luke Siegel”: Patrick Mahomes Reveals Heartfelt Story Behind His Philanthropic Efforts for Children

Many consider Patrick Mahomes among the most influential NFL stars today, and rightly so. On the field, he is a Super Bowl-winning machine with three rings since 2020. And off the field, he’s touching countless lives, especially those of young children, through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Since its launch in 2019, this foundation has focused on improving the lives of children. Particularly in the areas of health, wellness, and education.

Programs like “Read for 15” encourage young kids to read daily for 15 minutes over a 15-week stretch, boosting literacy and offering fun rewards. “Volunteer for 15” is another program that partners with the Youth Volunteer Corps to inspire kids between the ages of 11 and 18 to log 15 hours of community service, promoting leadership and empathy.

Beyond that, the foundation’s signature initiative, “15 for 15,” funds fifteen youth-focused charitable projects every year, covering academics, arts, STEM, athletics, and programs for children with disabilities.

And last but not least, there’s also a scholarship program awarding $10,000 to fifteen graduating seniors from the Class of 2025, recognizing academic excellence, leadership, and community service.

But while the impact of the foundation is vast, its origin is deeply personal. It was quite evident from the anecdote Mahomes recently shared in his interview with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

“There was this kid named Luke Siegel,” Mahomes began, recalling the inspiration behind his philanthropic work. “He was the tennis coach’s son, and he got into a tragic golf cart accident and was permanently disabled.”

Mahomes explained how witnessing Luke’s relentless fight through rehab left an indelible mark on him: “You could see him fighting, trying to do whatever he can to rehab and go through these different things.”

The Chiefs quarterback was deeply impacted by the incident because his bond with the kid wasn’t fleeting. “I’ve known him before the injury happened,” the three-time Super Bowl winner noted, adding that he stayed in touch with Luke’s family long after the accident. Unfortunately, Luke passed away a few years ago, but his courage sparked something in Patrick Mahomes.

“I think just me seeing his fight, it gave me the idea of I want to help kids, help kids that are kind of in his position,” Mahomes shared. “And if I’m given this platform, why not do good with it?”

And hearteningly enough, what began as a simple goal to support kids facing hospital stays and chronic illnesses has since grown into a full-scale mission touching underserved communities and promoting education, literacy, and volunteerism.

“It’s been cool to see young kids going and volunteering in their community,” Mahomes said, reflecting on the ripple effect of his foundation’s efforts. “In the long run, this will make our community so much better.”

For Patrick Mahomes, the equation is simple:

“I was given this platform to do good, and I want to go out there and do that.”

And with every scholarship awarded, every book read, and every hour volunteered, the memory of Luke Siegel continues to live on, fueling Mahomes’ drive to create lasting change far beyond the football field. And so far, he is doing very well on that front!