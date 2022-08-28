Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara slapped ex-lover Future with a $15 million suit for ‘Bad Mother’ label

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara had filed a defamation lawsuit against rapper Future. She had claimed that the rapper was trying to damage her reputation by spreading baseless lies about her.

This offseason, several stars have changed teams and have signed massive contracts. Among all of them, a signing that probably raised the most eyebrows was that of star QB Russell Wilson.

$165 million worth QB was traded to the Broncos this year after featuring for Seahawks for almost a decade. In fact, as soon as his inclusion was confirmed by the Broncos, demand for the star QB’s Denver jersey broke records.

As far as personal life is concerned, things are going on pretty well for the QB. Recently, along with his wife Ciara, Russell launched a children’s book as well.

The power couple tied the knot in 2016 and are going strong as ever. However, just before marrying Wilson, Ciara went through a rather ugly breakup with rapper Future.

Ciara Wilson had accused rapper Future of spreading lies about her

As reported by Page Six, Rapper Future had launched a scathing attack against Ciara when she left him and started dating Wilson. “This b*tch got control problems. I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture, the f ***kery for 15K a month,” he once wrote on Twitter accusing Ciara of not letting him see his own son.

The report further added citing an anonymous source close to Ciara that Future was trying to promote his music through the ugly situation all the three stars were involved in.

Ciara went on to file a lawsuit against Future accusing him of spreading lies about her that she isn’t a capable mother. Ciara had demanded $15 million from Future in damages.

As per court documents obtained by theJasmineBrand, Broncos QB Russell Wilson, Ciara’s significant other, was also a topic of the lawsuit. “Following the parties break-up, both plaintiff and defendant embarked on new personal relationships.” an excerpt from the court document read.

“However, it is important to note that given Plaintiff’s celebrity status, her relationship with her current significant other became highly publicized in April, 2015, and has been a subject of media attention since that time. Plantiff’s new significant other is also a public figure,” it further read.

Ciara dropped the defamation suit in 2017. As per TMZ, Ciara had filed documents at the Supreme Court to dissolve the case “with prejudice,” meaning that she won’t be able to refile it against her ex in the future.

