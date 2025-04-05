mobile app bar

Ryan Clark Explains Why “It’s a Huge Deal That Travis Hunter Didn’t Catch With Gloves at Pro Day”

Reese Patanjo
Published

Ryan Clark, Travis Hunter

Ryan Clark (L), Travis Hunter (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter had a blast at Colorado’s Pro Day. He and Shedeur Sanders put on the show everyone had been waiting for. The star quarterback showcased his accuracy and ability to throw crisp, clean passes, while Hunter displayed his agility and soft hands at the receiver position.

However, Hunter didn’t even wear gloves while catching the pigskin, which naturally caught the attention of former NFL safety Ryan Clark. But not for the reason one might expect.

Clark was particularly impressed with Hunter’s “stick ems.” He even tweeted that it was the most impressive thing he saw that day. However, the showcase also led him to believe that Hunter might be even better suited for playing defense.

Why? Clark says that with just “75 catches” one can become a good receiver. But just “7 interceptions” can make that same player a First-Team All-Pro. And since Hunter has the ability to catch the ball so easily—even without gloves—Clark believes it’s the Colorado star’s golden opportunity to make a name for himself at corner.

“I’m a weirdo, but I think it’s a huge deal that Travis Hunter didn’t catch with gloves at pro day without. Showed how sticky his hands are. No better tracker of the ball, or ball skills in this draft…” Clark tweeted.

“Which is why DB should be his primary position! Bet you didn’t think it was going there. 75 catches and you’re a good Wideout. 7 interceptions makes you 1st team all pro at corner.”

The issue with Clark’s argument is that it implies Hunter would want the easiest route to success. But it’s hard to imagine the two-way star thinking that way. He seems like the type who wants to be great, regardless of how tough the path might be.

Clark also implied that getting seven interceptions in an NFL season is as common as 75 catches for a receiver, which is completely false. A wideout would need to average just four and a half catches per game to reach 75 over a 17-game season. Given how frequently receivers catch the ball, that’s not a difficult mark to hit. So, we will give Clark that one.

However, while a few cornerbacks last year posted high interception totals, seven is a lofty achievement. Only two defensive players reached that number.

This is just another hot take from a pundit who thinks they know what’s best for Hunter. They’ve been stacking up over the months. Through it all, Hunter has remained adamant that he wants to give both positions a shot. But fans and analysts continue to spread doubt, which will make it all the more interesting when he finally gives it a go.

