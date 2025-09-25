Should Russell Wilson Be a Hall of Famer? Stephen A. Smith Drags Eli Manning in His Response

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the New York Giants has gone from being a redemption arc to a humbling one in just three weeks. After opening the season 0-3, capped by an ugly two-interception outing against the Chiefs, the 36-year-old quarterback has officially been benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart.

Advertisement

This marks Wilson’s third consecutive disappointing stint in three years, following the debacle with the Broncos and Steelers over the last two years. Simply put, the current version of Russ is a far cry from his peak years, when he was one of the NFL’s brightest stars.

Yet, even with this rough ending, the case for Canton remains strong for the veteran QB, thanks to his undeniable body of work: 46,135 passing yards, 350 touchdowns, just 111 interceptions, and nine Pro Bowl selections across 13 seasons.

From 2012 to 2020, Wilson compiled a remarkable 98–45–1 record as a starter, leading the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and delivering the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy. He also led the league in touchdowns in 2017, threw 40 scores in 2020, and posted a career passer rating that’s consistently ranked among the NFL’s best.

Still, fans and analysts remain divided.

Some argue that Wilson benefited from the Legion of Boom defense and Marshawn Lynch’s dominance. Others, meanwhile, counter that the QB’s mastery of the zone-read option, his ability with his feet, and consistent playoff appearances made him indispensable to Seattle’s success.

But this bitter part of his career, which could very well be its end, has only intensified these debates, and memories of his prime have clearly been overshadowed by them. Amidst this chatter, Stephen A. Smith has added his own voice to the discussion by pulling Eli Manning into the conversation.

“Is Russell Wilson a Hall of Famer? Do you know what my answer to that would be, ladies and gentlemen? It all depends on Eli Manning,” Smith said.

The analyst then pointed to the Giants legend’s 117–117 career record and only seven winning seasons in 17 years, while acknowledging that Manning’s family name and two Super Bowl MVPs will eventually push him into Canton.

“Eli Manning will eventually be in the Hall of Fame,” Smith continued. “Well, how you gonna leave Russell Wilson out when the first nine years of his career, he always had a winning record? They were always in the playoffs. He went to back-to-back Super Bowls and won a Super Bowl championship. And his record as a starter in the league is 41 games over .500,” Smith argued.

By making cases for the two and noting their stats, Smith concluded with a blunt assessment:

“You have to put Russell Wilson in the Hall of Fame if Eli Manning goes to the Hall of Fame. Period, case closed, end of discussion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen A. Smith (@stephenasmith)

Eli Manning, who was up for Hall of Fame induction this year, fell short on his first attempt and will try again next year. While there is no guarantee he’ll get in on his second attempt, his eventual election as a player of his stature feels inevitable.

So if Stephen A.’s logic holds, it may also open the door for Russell Wilson, a quarterback whose twilight years shouldn’t overshadow the dominance of his prime.

But it’s also sad to see a player like Russ’ HoF induction being compared and dependent on Manning. Because for all the disappointment in the fag end of his career, Wilson was a generational talent for nearly a decade. And no amount of interceptions against the Chiefs can erase that.