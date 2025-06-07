Ryan Clark Shares Important Mental Health Message Using Robin Williams’ Quote: “People Don’t Fake Depression”

In honor of Men’s Mental Health Month, Ryan Clark and the rest of the cast of The Pivot Podcast took the time to reflect on the life and loss of the late John Brenkus. The face of ESPN’s iconic Sports Science TV series, Brenkus, was a beloved and recognizable member of the sports community.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, being a household name in the world of sports media wasn’t enough to curtail his internal struggles. At 54 years of age, the renowned producer took his own life, leaving behind his two children, Bryce and Arabella.

In the eye’s of Channing Crowder, the tragic case of Brenkus should now stand as a reminder that fame and fortunes can not solve all of your problems. According to the former Miami Dolphin, there is no “meritocracy based on depression.”

“Don’t say you can’t be depressed if you’re rich… Because John Brenkus was a very successful person. It was something else in him. That’s my biggest pet peeve. ‘Oh, why is he depressed? He’s got millions.’ Obviously, the money isn’t what upset him.”

Clark, in particular, also highlighted how disturbingly well men can be at hiding their depression. In light of the prevailing sentiment in the male community suggesting that one must simply soldier on whenever they encounter adversity, the former Super Bowl champion suggests that it’s time for a change.

While recalling the time in which he got the opportunity to work directly with Brenkus on a special episode of Sports Science, the former Pittsburgh Steeler couldn’t help but be reminded of the late Robin Williams.

“He was just so kind, he was so sweet and so understanding… Recently, there’s been this quote from Robin Williams floating around that says “People don’t fake depression, they fake being okay.” …Just because people are telling you that they are alright, doesn’t mean that they aren’t fighting this internal battle. But it also means, when they tell you that something is wrong, something is really wrong… They are crying out to you. And when you think about a man doing that, that’s not what we are taught to do.”

After dedicating years of his life to educating the world about the physics and dynamics behind our favorite sports and players, Brenkus now leaves us with a much more impactful lesson. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

If you or someone you know is currently fighting against depression, please feel encouraged to seek out any available resources that may be offered to you in your area. The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988 and is available to you 24/7 in both Spanish and English.

The Crisis Text Line is also available at 741741. Both lines are available all 365 days of the year and are dedicated resources that can assist you or a loved one in getting the help that is needed. If things escalate to the point of a medical emergency or someone is posing a direct risk to either themselves or others, please do not hesitate to contact your local authorities.