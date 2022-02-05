“Joe Burrow can edge Tom Brady out”: Marcellus Wiley believes Bengals star QB might become better than NFL GOAT

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a cinderella run for the ages with a chance to win the Super Bowl, similar to Brady in his 2nd season. And Marcellus Wiley believes the Bengals QB might go on to be even better than the NFL legend.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

Tom Brady similarly, led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season ever. Which he eventually won, thanks to his super last-minute drive to set up an Adam Vinatieri winner.

So if Burrow does beat the Rams, he will have himself in some pretty elite company.

Marcellus Wiley believes Joe Burrow will become better than Tom Brady

Wiley compared Burrow to Brady in Friday afternoon’s “Speak for Yourself” episode.

“I’ma say it because I played against Tom Brady in his early years. In his first two seasons, Joe Burrow is better than Tom Brady was at that same stage,” Wiley said. “Look, they may at the same stage have the same amount of rings. At the same time, Brady had that one year to sit, watch, and then get his opportunity. Joe Burrow hit the ground running, although he got injured that same year.”

“Not only is this a good comparison, it looks like Burrow can edge him [Brady] out,” Wiley added.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 22 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

So Burrow’s comparisons to the Greatest to ever take the field might be a little premature just for the interim.

