Ryan Fitzpatrick Helmet: Former QB’s ‘One of a Kind’ Birthday Special Helmet is All Over the Internet

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a successful pro football career playing for 9 different NFL teams. The former Buffalo Bills QB who retired after the 2021 season recently celebrated his birthday on Nov. 24th. The 41-year-old former quarterback rejoiced with his family following the Thursday Night Football game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, a co-host on Amazon Prime’s The Nightcap, had his birthday bash with his family, including his seven children and the hosts of the show. On the show, he got an amazing gift that left him stunned. They gave the ex-quarterback a special helmet decorated with logos from all the teams he played for.

Ryan appeared in two videos recently. In the first one, he eagerly unwrapped a gift, trying to guess what’s inside. When he discovered it was a helmet, his face lit up with joy. He examined it closely before placing it on his daughter’s head. The second video captured him cutting a cake, surrounded by family, and show hosts singing a birthday song.

The helmet’s design was very similar to the one his fan Simon Brokmann created a few months back. Brokmann who lives in Germany created a 3D image of a helmet for the quarterback while representing all of his nine teams on it. The graphic designer stated that he finds Fitz to be one of the coolest journeymen players and revealed several fans asked him to create something unique on Fitzpatrick so he decided to make this render on Easter.

The Many Teams of Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick started his NFL journey when the St. Lois Rams drafted him in the seventh round of the 2005 draft. In his seventeen years of NFL career, he played for St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders.

He spent the most time with the Buffalo Bills, playing for them for four years. After that, he played for the Rams, Bengals, Jets, Buccaneers, and Dolphins for two seasons each. He spent one year each with the Titans, Texans, and the Commanders.

While playing the first three years of his career as a backup, he took the starting QB role for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 for the first time. In his entire career, he threw for 34990 yards completing 3072 of 5060 pass attempts while scoring 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.