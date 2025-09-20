Sacked 11 Times, Cam Ward’s NFL Debut Brings Back Memories of David Carr

The start of Cam Ward’s NFL career has been anything but smooth. Through two games, the rookie No. 1 overall pick has already been sacked 11 times, leaving many to draw uncomfortable comparisons to David Carr’s infamous rookie season in 2002 when the Houston Texans’ quarterback was sacked an NFL-record 76 times.

Ward’s early-season numbers don’t exactly jump off the page in a positive way. The Tennessee Titans rookie has completed just 31 of 61 passes (50.8%) for 284 yards, one touchdown, and—at least one silver lining—zero interceptions. His average of 4.7 yards per attempt, however, is the lowest of any starting quarterback in the league. The lack of efficiency has only compounded the struggles of an offense that hasn’t found its footing during an 0-2 start.

For comparison, Carr’s rookie campaign wasn’t much brighter. While the Texans’ first-ever draft pick showed flashes of toughness, he finished with just nine touchdowns against 15 interceptions, completing 52.5% of his throws with a meager 5.5 yards per attempt. The constant punishment in the pocket not only stunted his development but also became the defining storyline of his early career.

Ward, by contrast, has at least avoided turnovers so far and hasn’t made many reckless throws under pressure. But the volume of sacks and lack of downfield success raise questions about how sustainable this approach is without better protection from the offensive line.

Asked about his early struggles—particularly his sub-51% completion rate—Ward pushed back on the idea that accuracy is his main concern.

“No, I really don’t care about completion percentage. I want to score touchdowns, I want to win football games. We’re 0-2,” Ward said. “And so, we just got to continue to stick to the process. We have to get a win this week in the divisional game. That matters a lot, just try to get the foot rolling.”

With a pivotal divisional matchup ahead, the pressure is already mounting on Ward and the Titans to show signs of progress. Otherwise, the comparisons to Carr’s rookie-year nightmare may only grow louder.