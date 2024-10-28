Jameis Winston Celebrates His First Win With the Browns By Endorsing His $32.99 Shirt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) celebrates his first win as a starter after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are at the bottom of the AFC North Division with a 2-6 record, but at least they have a quarterback who is good enough to be the team’s starter for the rest of the season. Ever since Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear and Dorian Thompson-Robinson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand, the Browns looked to Jameis Winston to step up and he performed his role marvelously.

After Winston threw for 334 passing yards and recorded three touchdowns in his debut game against the mighty Ravens, he is now celebrating his win by riding off of his newfound fame, or ‘clout’, as the kids today call it. The QB took to X to advertise his $32.99 t-shirt with the imprinted quote, “EAT A W.”

Moreover, Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens are a force to be reckoned with, and yet, the struggling Browns were able to defeat them by a score of 29-24, with the help of Winston at the reins. The debuting starter set a franchise record for most passing yards in a Browns debut and made the game-winning pass to Cedric Tillman with barely 59 seconds left on the clock.

The win against the Ravens meant a lot, especially to Winston, as he let his emotions flow during the post-game interview and quoted Eminem as his motivation.

Eminem’s name makes way into Winston’s game-winning speech

The global hit-making rapper Eminem is an ardent fan of the NFL, with his favorite team being the Detroit Lions, which is also his hometown team. One of his greatest hit songs, ‘Lose Yourself,’ was released in 2002 but, due to its timelessness, continues to be a song of inspiration for athletes and the masses alike to this very day. As such, it wasn’t surprising when Winston ended up quoting the song in his speech to express his gratitude.

“There’s a white boy from Detroit that I really admire, named Eminem. He said you only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow, this opportunity lasts once in a lifetime. But man, I’m just grateful. I’m grateful that the Lord provided me with this opportunity. I’m grateful for my teammates, my coaches, and these amazing fans.”

Jameis Winston out here quoting Eminem lyrics in his postgame interview I’m cryin “You only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity last once in a lifetime” pic.twitter.com/X67PeRPMHZ — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 27, 2024

The Cleveland Browns might just have found their future star in the form of Winston. Seeing as how he was able to record such phenomenal numbers in his debut as a starter paves the way for a lot of untapped potential that could very well lead the Browns to a playoff spot next season, if not this one.