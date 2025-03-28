“Wish He Had a Helmet On”: Shannon Sharpe Highlights Player Safety as Justin Jefferson’s ATV Ride Goes Viral

The NFL is starting to feel more like the “No Fun League“ in its effort to make the game safer. From banning hip-drop tackles to cracking down on illegal contact, the league has made player safety a top priority. But while the NFL is doing its part, some players don’t seem to share the same level of concern. Case in point: Justin Jefferson.

A recent video showed the star receiver riding an ATV without any safety gear, raising questions about whether players are taking their own well-being as seriously as the league does. Shannon Sharpe didn’t love the WR’s antics either.

The former TE called Jefferson out for not wearing a helmet, citing the example of Ben Roethlisberger, who broke his jaw and nose while driving a motorcycle with no helmet. He believes athletes’ biggest strength is a double-edged sword- what makes them wonderful in their field is what makes them liable to commit mistakes.

“I wish he had a helmet on…See that’s the thing- athletes what makes us great is what making us fallible because we don’t believe it’s going to happen to us.”

However, Ocho leaped in support of Jefferson. Speaking from his experience, he pointed out that being from Miami, he has been driving ATVs since childhood, and he never once wore a helmet. But he is an experienced and careful rider who prioritizes safety.

“I’m from Miami. We ride ATVs in the city. I have been riding them all my life. I ride dirt bikes. I have been doing it all my life. I ain’t never wore no helmets but I ride carefully. All I see is him sitting there doing donuts in the sand all by himself. I mean nothing is going to happen right there you know in that setting.”

TRENDING: #VIKINGS WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON HAS GONE VIRAL FOR RIDING AN ATV AND GOING WILD. Fans are afraid that Jefferson could get injured doing this.pic.twitter.com/SuW0oNROvC — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 27, 2025

Ocho pointed out the star receiver isn’t taking any elaborate risks driving around in circles in an uncrowded open area. Sharpe, however, believes that when it comes to vehicles like motorcycles and ATVs, safety isn’t just about the rider—it’s about the machine itself.

In his view, they’re “death traps,” unpredictable and dangerous no matter how cautious you are. “That’s why people who ride them end up as organ donors,” he quipped.

Given that the Vikings have invested $140 million in Justin Jefferson, Sharpe expects the team to give him a stern warning soon.

On the other hand, Ocho sees things differently. He firmly believes that athletes should have the freedom to live their lives however they choose outside of football. To him, players shouldn’t be restricted from enjoying themselves just because of their profession.

What do fans think about Jefferson joyriding on an ATV without a helmet? Surprisingly, most weren’t too concerned. They believe Jet should be free to have fun and live his life. Many pointed out that injuries can happen anywhere, doing just about anything—and in the video, he’s not exactly taking any reckless risks.

He can get injured doing anything. Let the man have some fun — Eddie J (@thereal_biged) March 27, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Bro hardly moving on that mfer he be ight — Ethereal Ecotour (@EtherealEcotour) March 27, 2025

Others said,

Are they supposed to be wrapped in bubble wrap in the off-season and only unwrapped prior to the season for your amusement and entertainment?! — Ra1derN0mad (@MoyeAlbert1015) March 27, 2025

Most players think like Ocho, and probably that’s why they get into car accidents and injure themselves and others. NFL teams should perhaps put a clause in their contracts to avoid such situations if it’s really that big of a concern. What do you think?