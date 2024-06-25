Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on Sister-in-Law Kylie Kelce Refusing to Wear a Chiefs Jersey at the Super Bowl

It’s no secret that Philly fans are a different breed, and Kylie Kelce is well acquainted with that sentiment. A native of the City of Brotherly Love, she prefers to watch games not from the VIP box but from the stands, among fans she can relate to. That’s exactly what she did when her husband, Jason Kelce, faced the Chiefs last year and emerged victorious. She opted against the box, even though Taylor Swift was there. Travis Kelce, however, understands it and praises Kylie for her dedication.

During his recent appearance on the ‘Bussin With The Boys’ podcast, Travis candidly discussed the passionate and storied Philly fanbase. He reminisced about his early experiences at the games and the lively atmosphere in the stands. However, the conversation eventually turned to his sister-in-law, Kylie, who steadfastly refused to wear any Chiefs’ merch during Super Bowl LVIII, despite her deep ties to the team through Travis.

The Chiefs player, however, holds a deep respect for Kylie for staying loyal to the Birds. He believes that anyone who spends time in the Philly area instantly feels the love in the air, a rare quality. People support each other, which explains why there aren’t many chain restaurants; they’re all local. So, why would Kylie turn her back on those people?

“Oh yeah, she’s not f**king around (when it comes to her loyalty for the Eagles). I respect it. I respect it — all day,” said Travis during the interview. “The Birds fans are just different. They are a different breed. Once you’re there and you’re around Philly and the people and communities, you get it. Everybody is so tight-knit. You don’t see a chain restaurant out there. Everything is self-served communities. Everybody’s making sure that they’re looking out for each other.”

Travis continued by saying that he has also noticed the ‘toughness’ in Kylie that screams ‘don’t f**k with me’ over the years, something the Eagles Nation can relate to. It was even more evident recently when the Philly sweetheart got into a war of words with an ‘entitled’ fan.

Travis Sheds Light on Kylie’s Recent Encounter With an ‘Entitled’ Fan

When recounting Kylie’s recent altercation with a fan who started harassing her for not taking a picture with their child, the proud brother-in-law made it very clear that the situation should never have escalated to that point.

He called the rowdy fan ‘entitled’ and noted that Jason and Kylie were out there on the shoreside to have a good time with their friends, an occasion that was nearly spoiled.

“She even has that toughness of don’t f**k with me. And you saw that in the video of them trying to have a date night with their friends over at the shore — where it’s a big family environment; everybody is having a good time every single day out there at the shore. And this lady just comes in trying to be entitled,” Travis said.

But Kylie wasn’t going to let someone like that ruin her night and didn’t hesitate to assert her boundaries, which garnered quite a few headlines. The incident took place back in May when Jason and Kylie were on a date night at Steve & Cookie’s Oyster Bar in Margate. However, a female fan approached the couple and asked for a selfie.

Kylie politely declined because they were having a personal outing, but the fan, presumably intoxicated, started harassing Kylie. The fan even went as far as saying that Kylie would never be welcomed in that city, a comment which Kylie didn’t take kindly.

“I can smell the alcohol in your breath, you’re embarrassing yourself,” Kylie can be heard saying in the viral clip.

The mayor of Margate City, Michael Collins, has since issued an apology for the incident. He even offered the couple a chance to ‘redo’ their date night.