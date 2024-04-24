A Complete Guide on What Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers Must Focus on in the NFL Draft 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers are stirring up intrigue as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, leaving many wondering about their plans with the fifth overall pick. Head coach Jim Harbaugh appears open to various possibilities with less than two days remaining until the draft. Meanwhile, NFL Insider Daniel Jeremiah believes that Harbaugh aims to reshape the team’s culture and tackle the “sneaky number of holes” in their roster in a way he has done it for decades.

Jeremiah suggests that Harbaugh could make a splash in his inaugural draft by trading down from the fifth overall pick to get more selections and address various areas of need. The Chargers do require attention in key positions, such as defensive tackle, center, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback to solidify their path to Super Bowl contention.

The NFL Insider believes trading back and acquiring additional picks would enable them to boost their roster with players who align with Harbaugh’s vision for the team. He added, during his appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast:

“I figure like, as many, Harbaugh-type guys they can get in there that kind of fit and I’m not talking about Michigan guys, but physical style players; that it’d be kind of a volume draft. So that’s why I’ve been beating that drum that I think they’d like to get out of there, at five.”

Without a doubt, Harbaugh would face a daunting challenge ahead as the importance of the draft extends beyond the first round. The rounds that come after are equally crucial for addressing the team’s roster needs. With many tasks on their agenda, the focus is on bringing in a volume of players who align with Harbaugh’s vision, as Jeremiah suggested.

Potential Draft Picks by Jim Harbaugh for the Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz are set to embark on their debut draft collaboration, which has filled the air with a certain level of uncertainty. They have 9 picks in hand currently. Let’s delve into how the Chargers might address their roster gaps through the draft.

Round 1, Pick 10: Troy Fautanu, Offensive Lineman, Washington

The Chargers could opt to trade down from the 5th to the 10th overall slot with the New York Jets. This could pave the way for the team to secure additional picks—a third-round selection and a 2025 second-round pick. Consequently, the club would get their hands on Troy Fautanu, a versatile offensive lineman, known for his standout performance in the national championship game. Fautanu’s adaptability to multiple positions aligns with the Chargers’ draft approach under Harbaugh and Hortiz, without a doubt.

Round 2, Pick 37: Kris Jenkins, Defensive Tackle, Michigan

The Chargers are likely to draft a former Michigan player this week, with many bets being on Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins or cornerback Mike Sainristil. The slight inclination is towards Jenkins because beefing up the defense upfront is crucial. Though he’s not a polished pass-rusher, Jenkins excels at the point of attack, which goes hand-in-hand with the Chargers’ defensive strategy under coordinator Jesse Minter.

Round 3, Pick 69: Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers may still pursue a running back in the draft despite signing J.K. Dobbins a couple of weeks back. And especially given Dobbins’ recovery from a significant injury, one standout prospect is Blake Corum. Blake had had an impressive collegiate career under Jim Harbaugh, including a Michigan-record 58 career touchdowns and 27 rushing scores in a single season. Considering Corum’s talent and the Chargers’ needs, selecting him would be a logical move.

Round 3, Pick 72: Devontez Walker, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

The Chargers have a pressing need for a receiver that they could potentially target earlier than the third round. However, their focus on prioritizing the running game may influence their early selections. With this pick acquired from the Jets trade, Walker’s exceptional long speed could complement the Chargers’ current receiving corps, including Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston.

Round 4, Pick 105: Theo Johnson, Tight End, Penn State

Theo Johnson’s impressive performance at the NFL Combine much likely boosted his draft stock and made him a potential target for teams before the fourth round. He gives a prototypical size for a tight end with his 6-feet-6 height and around 260 pounds weight. He even had a 4.57 40-yard dash time and a 39-inch vertical, so Theo definitely doesn’t lack athleticism. In 2023, he scored seven touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, showing his ability to make plays in the passing game. While the Chargers would hope to see improvement in his blocking skills, his exceptional catching ability could provide a valuable asset to their tight-end group.

Round 4, Pick 110: Tanor Bortolini, Center, Wisconsin

An NFL fan would know that Wisconsin has a history of producing top-tier offensive line talent, and Tanor Bortolini is the latest standout from the program. The 6’4″ and 303-pound Center impressed at the NFL Combine, running a sub-5.0 40-yard dash and jumping 32.5 inches in the vertical. His standout performance came in the three-cone drill, where his 7.16 time was among the best ever recorded for a center prospect. He established himself with his aggressive approach on the field and that indeed served him well against tough competition in the Big Ten.

Round 6, Pick 181: Marist Liufau, Linebacker, Notre Dame

As GM Joe Hortiz mentioned last week, the Chargers are looking to bolster their depth at inside linebacker. With only four players currently on the roster, including Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley, they’re in need of more numbers at the position. Liufau, on the other hand, is known for his aggressive tackling, which could also provide a boost to special teams coverage under coordinator Ryan Ficken.

Round 7, Pick 225: Elijah Klein, Offensive Guard, UTEP

While the Chargers have some pieces in their offensive line room, there’s still an expectation for Jim Harbaugh and Hortiz to heavily invest in that group in the upcoming draft. The addition of more competition along the offensive line is seen as beneficial. OL Guru Duke Manyweather, who trains Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III, has Elijah Klein as one of his sleeper picks for the draft.

Round 7, Pick 253: Chigozie Anusiem, Corner Back, Colorado State

Colorado State’s Chigozie Anusiem had emerged as a favorite late-round cornerback prospect, boasting a height/weight/speed blend that most NFL teams look for. He could definitely offer competition and depth on the outside for the Chargers under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership with his impressive physical attributes.