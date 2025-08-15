“I’ve Seen You Throw a Football”: Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift an Athlete Amid Her Halftime Show Confession

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With nearly 14 million views in 24 hours, the New Heights episode featuring the Kelce brothers and Taylor Swift has become a national sensation. At one point, around 1.2 million people were watching the podcast live, which signaled its level of popularity and tremendous reach.

The Taylor Swift effect was real, with the podcast receiving its best viewership count since 2023. It was an action-packed episode for her fans. During the two-hour conversation, Taylor opened up about her relationship with Travis Kelce, the Eras Tour, new album, her love for music, the NFL, the Chiefs, and family memories with honesty and elegance.

When reflecting on the demands of the Eras Tour, Taylor humbly stated that she wasn’t an athlete. It was a remark that pro athletes Jason and Travis Kelce quickly challenged.

“I did so much training and cardio that doesn’t come naturally to me, because I’m not an athlete,” Taylor said. “I don’t mean that in a bad way. I just… don’t care about that label.”

Jason immediately jumped in with, “Don’t you dare say that.” And Travis? He grinned and added, “I’ve seen you throw a football. That counts.” Taylor laughed at Travis and shot back, “I don’t think I’ve caught anything that was thrown near me.”

Her hesitation to call herself athletic goes back to her childhood. Growing up in Pennsylvania, Taylor often heard her dad, Scott Swift, passionately cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles from the living room. This happened while she stayed in her room practicing guitar and piano, hoping for a musical career.

“My relationship with sports was like… I grew up hearing my dad yell at the TV during Eagles games, but I was upstairs learning music. I was laser-focused on that,” Taylor recalled.

Still, football wasn’t completely out of her life. She often went to games as a student, just to sing the National Anthem. Additionally, Taylor confessed that she was not watching any NFL games, even though she was keenly following the Halftime Shows in the Super Bowl.

“I would go to sporting events so I could perform. That was always my goal. I know every Super Bowl halftime show by heart… but I wasn’t actually watching the game,” she admitted with a smile.

Fast forward to 2025, Taylor has attended 23 Kansas City Chiefs games, with the team winning 19 of them. Fans state that she’s their good luck charm. Travis, meanwhile, is convinced she’s an athlete, pointing to her stamina on tour.

“I knew you were an athlete after watching the Eras Tour power strip. That takes serious athleticism,” he said proudly.

Whether or not Taylor claims the title of “athlete,” one thing’s certain: Travis is always in her corner — just like she’s been in his. And, the million dollar question of whether Taylor will finally perform in a Super Bowl Halftime show, remains unanswered in one corner.