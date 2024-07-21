San Francisco 49ers Have Shown No Inclination to Trade Brandon Aiyuk: Tom Pelissero

Before the NFL Draft, five teams were willing to pay Brandon Aiyuk up to $28 million per year, as per several reports. However, the 49ers didn’t opt for a trade, signaling their interest in the #11 Wide Receiver. However, the 26-year-old ended up requesting a trade anyway since the 49ers did not offer him a new contract. In reaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero asserted the 49ers have shown “no inclination” to trade Aiyuk in the 2024 season.

Expressing his views on the Rich Eisen show, Pelissero outlined that the 49ers might take a different stance if “Aiyuk starts sitting out in the regular season”. Interestingly, November 5 is the trade deadline, meaning the team can evaluate Aiyuk’s performance in the first eight to nine games before their final call. Pelissero added,

“He’s (Aiyuk) got to play the back half of this season or else his contract is going to toll and he’s not going to become a free agent, though he is probably going to get tagged by them.”

The former Arizona college star has kept several options open with his Instagram activities, as his video with Jayden Daniels suggests his interest in the Washington Commanders if things go haywire. However, the 49ers are unlikely to give their nod to Aiyuk to move on, as most of their offense revolves around him and Deebo Samuel in the 2024 NFL season.

So, what is next for Aiyuk? The 49ers are striving for financial flexibility as the Brock Purdy contract is due next year. Additionally, they want to retain the supporting cast of Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Trent Williams to repeat last season’s performance.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the Patriots offered the 34th overall pick for Aiyuk’s trade, along with the promise of a $28 million deal, almost double in comparison to his four-year $14.1 million contract. Still, how much were the 49ers willing to offer Aiyuk?

49ers Offer to Aiyuk Was Around $26 Million: Michael Silver

San Francisco Chronicle Insider Michael Silver, speaking on KNBR 680, revealed that the 49ers offered Aiyuk a contract in the $26 million per year range. However, it didn’t impress him as Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle recently signed a $28 Million deal.

As the contract debate intensifies, the 49ers have the leverage of time to decide by November. They don’t need to press the panic button despite Aiyuk’s pressure, but it remains to be seen how the contract issue will affect the WR’s performance.

In addition, if Aiyuk opts out of NFL games, the 49ers can take up the suspension route in their favor. Thus, despite Aiyuk’s clear signal, the 49ers have complete control of his contract situation, and only time can tell how this will affect the 26-year-old in the new season.

