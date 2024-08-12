mobile app bar

Sauce Gardner Turns to Fans for Crypto Advice After Losing $9,323 in a Day

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deleted Tweet Shows Sauce Gardner’s Revenge on Paps Lasted About 45 Minutes

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; New York Jets coernerback Sauce Gardner poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Sauce Gardner broke into the NFL, the 23-year-old has cemented himself as a reliable CB prospect for the Jets. But is the two-time All-Pro a reliable crypto investor? Better left unsaid, as Gardner sought financial advice from netizens after losing $9,323 in the crypto crash.

Through a series of tweets, the Jets CB displayed a clear lack of understanding of the bear market, as he was candidly seen asking netizens for advice during the crypto crash. The CB shared a screenshot of his portfolio, where his Bitcoin and Ethereum had experienced a significant dip in value of $9,323.60.

In the caption, Gardner asked netizens if he should sell the currencies now to minimize his losses, as the massive drop had him feeling anxious. He tweeted:

“To the crypto space, does this mean it’s time to take my profit while I can? Losing this much money in a day got me punching air.”

While the question is completely valid, it also highlights the NFL star’s inexperience. BTC and ETH are fundamentally strong cryptocurrencies, and the general rule of thumb is to hold onto such currencies as long as possible, unlike ‘meme coins,’ which should be traded (pumped and dumped) when opportunities arise.

Netizens, therefore, asked Gardner to hold on to his portfolio and urged him to buy more BTC and ETH instead, as the prices have dropped considerably. But as always, the internet continued to be a funny place, as Gardner got a lot more than advice for his tweet.

Netizens smartly calculate Gardner’s crypto holdings

As mentioned before, a few netizens were kind enough to educate Gardner about the basics of crypto trading. They urged the Jets star to not focus on short-term gains and instead focus long-term. “You only lose once you sell” was the common mantra prescribed to the NFL star.

The highlight of the replies, though, was from a netizen who slyly calculated the total crypto holdings of the CB. He was smartly able to do this by noticing from the screenshot that $9,323.60 had [3.97%] next to it indicating that the sum was barely 4% of the total holdings. A quick percentage crisscross and voila, the user was able to decode Gardner’s total holdings as $234,851.39.

One fan also poked fun at Sauce for “punching air” over $9,000 because the netizens rightly pointed out that the meager sum can be recouped by the CB in just three snaps.

Jokes aside, this candid and insatiable hunger to learn and grow is what makes Sauce Gardner an endearing personality. Regardless of the naivety, it’s heartening to see the CB make efforts to learn about investing and trading.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these