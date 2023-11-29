Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers Can’t Stop Showering Praise on Cowboys’ Hero Dak Prescott: “He’s Playing the Position in a Really Impressive Way”

During his debut with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers injured his Achilles, resulting in him being out for the rest of the season. He has now fit himself into the unexpected role of a passionate fan, spectating the game from both the sidelines and the comfort of his home. Despite the setback, he has shown interest in the game, developing an appreciation for one QB in particular, which is none other than Dak Prescott.

Advertisement

The enthusiastic spectator, Aaron Rodgers, recently took to the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘ to appreciate his new favorite QB. During the conversation, Rodgers couldn’t help but express his admiration for Dak’s contribution to the Cowboys. He said,

“He’s become one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch. I just love that he’s really playing the position.”

Advertisement

He delved deep into the details of how Prescott has excelled this season, even against complex defensive opponents. Moreover, Rodgers added that Prescott has perfected the traditional methods of a touchdown and always finds his target in a tight spot.

“I just love that he’s really playing the position,” Rodgers said. “The last four, five weeks I’ve gotten to see more of their games, and I just want to say, he’s playing the position in a really impressive way.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0NPRYOPkad/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It is obvious that Dak Prescott’s methods as a seasoned player have earned him an impressive fanbase. Rodgers’ insightful commentary, in fact, doubled down on how well Prescott has held his position with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott Gives a Befitting Reply to the Naysayers

The Cowboys are currently 8-3 in the season. Their elaborate celebration against the Washington Commanders was called out by many. Whether it’s Steven A. Smith or Shannon Sharpe, they stated that the Cowboys excelled against ‘inferior’ teams but struggled against a stronger opponent like the Eagles.

Advertisement

In response to the claims that the Cowboys were only winning against some of the weaker teams, Dak had an interesting reply. He expressed that the NFL league is one of the hardest to conquer, and any team that faces the Cowboys or its opponents is always giving their best. He said,

“Yeah, I mean the NFL is tough in general,” followed by, “I can promise you, everybody that comes in and everybody that we play, we do have their best shot.”

Dak Prescott is having the year of his life with his talked-about relationship with girlfriend Sarah Ramos, who also happens to be pregnant with Dak’s daughter. His impactful display in the field with new esteemed fans like Rodgers speaks volumes about both his personal and professional life.