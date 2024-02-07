What is the Super Bowl Experience? When & Where Can You Be a Part of it?

February 06, 2024: A sneak preview of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Crown Jewels helmets located inside Super Bowl Experience taking place from Wednesday, February 7 – Saturday, February 10 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. /CSM. Las Vegas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240206_zma_c04_028 Copyright: xChristopherxTrimx

Missed out on getting Super Bowl tickets or were the tickets out of your budget? Worry not, you too can get the “Super Bowl Experience” before the actual showdown. While not exactly like the real thing ‘The Super Bowl Experience’ is set up days before the big game, and is kind of like a theme park for the NFL.

Advertisement

A great opportunity for football fans to get a load of their favorite sport, fans can visit interactive exhibits, and even get autographs from players! You can take photos with the hallowed Vince Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl rings from the past 56 winning teams, take part in interactive football drills, and get unique photo ops. And even try the 40-yard dash and kick field goals.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1754924038886195581?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Experience is available Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Saturday, Feb. 10 (3 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday) at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center in Las Vegas. Tickets come at $25 for adults, and children under 10 can get in for free.

The week before the Super Bowl is chock full of parties and events fans can attend such as the Super Bowl Experience. The most famed of these parties is Shaq’s ‘Fun House’ and this year is going to be more special than last.

Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Best Super Bowl Party’ Ever

After five years of successful parties, Shaquille O’Neal is ready to host his best party yet in Sin City. The NBA legend talked to People in an exclusive interview and promised the Best Super Bowl Party to this year’s participants. With a carnival-like atmosphere, the 2024 version includes events, games, activations, giveaways, and live performances by names like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and O’Neal’s deejay alter-ego, DJ DIESEL.

What’s more, the tickets to the hottest pre-Super Bowl event come at the steal price of $99.99. The annual bash will be hosted at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS nightclub on Feb. 9.