“Screams Desperation”: Washington Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Von Miller’s $10.5M Deal

Von Miller just made the Washington Commanders squad even more star-studded. With the announcement of his signing, it puts a cherry on top of an excellent offseason for the team. It’s all setting up to be an even better season on the horizon. With a second year of Jayden Daniels at the helm, the sky feels like the limit.

That’s right, it was announced recently that Miller is signing a one-year deal worth $6.1 million, with incentives that could raise it to $10.5 million. It’s a strong addition to a team that was knocking on the door of an NFC title this past year. Miller brings championship experience and a Hall of Fame resume.

Along with Miller, the Commanders have had a busy offseason. They traded for five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil to bolster protection for Daniels. Then they acquired Deebo Samuel to give him another option to throw to. They also added Javon Kinlaw on the defensive line from the Jets and made key secondary additions in Will Harris and Jonathan Jones.

That said, some NFL fans are not at all convinced about the latest Von Miller signing. They rushed to the comments under the report on Twitter to share their reactions.

“Screams desperation,” one tweeted. “Dude is washed and has been for years,” a user argued.

Others were more positive and chose to look on the bright side.

“Not a bad deal for an aging pass rusher,” they wrote.

“6 sacks in 13 games with limited snaps ain’t too shabby,” another pointed out.

Look, Miller certainly isn’t the player he used to be. He just turned 36 and hasn’t started a game since 2022. But he can still make an impact, and at the price the Commanders got him for, it’s a steal.

The good news is he won’t need to carry the load. With plenty of other talented pass rushers on the roster, opposing offenses will have their hands full. That gives Miller the chance to hunt in the shadows while Kinlaw and Dorance Armstrong attract all of the attention. Not to mention other guys like Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu camping right behind them.

Commanders fans should be happy with the signing of Miller. It’s hard to find any real issues with the deal, despite what some others might say. Maybe it’s a little pricier than some would like, but it’s structured with incentives that will make it feel worth it if he hits them.

Plus, when you pay a guy like Miller, you’re not just paying for his production. You’re also paying for the example he sets and the knowledge he can pass on to younger players, which is exactly what the Commanders need right now.

Still, with no sustained franchise success since the late ’80s and early ’90s, it’s understandable why the Washington fanbase remains skeptical. They always will be, regardless of the circumstances. It’s a franchise that has conditioned its fans to expect the worst. But they now have a chance to change that in 2025.