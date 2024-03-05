Dak Prescott’s Daughter MJ: What Did the Cowboys QB Say After Getting Blessed With a Little Angel?

Life isn’t all football for Dak Prescott! He is also knee-deep in the joys and challenges of fatherhood, including the not-so-glamorous task of changing diapers. The Cowboys QB and his girlfriend Sarah Jane recently welcomed their first child, Baby MJ, into the world on Thursday, February 29. Yes, she is a leap year baby, which makes the joyous occasion all the more special. Dak confirmed with the media on Monday that both mom and baby are in good health.

While sharing the news with the media, Prescott expressed the profound impact his little one has had on his life since the day she was born. He spoke of a heightened sense of responsibility, explaining how his desires have shifted from personal ambitions to ensure the happiness and well-being of his child.

“Yeah I feel different, especially wake up in the morning, you see that baby and understand the responsibilities. Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but to want that for somebody else even more. It’s special. Everybody’s healthy and at home. We’re blessed.”

When a reporter asked if he has dived into diaper duty yet, Dak Prescott couldn’t help but smile as he shared his experiences. He joked about changing his daughter’s first diaper and then bravely taking on a few more. However, he did not shy away in admitting that he is open to “pass off” that task whenever possible.

Sarah Jane Ramos, through an Instagram post in November 2023, had shared the joyful news of her pregnancy, and Dak hadn’t hold back in the comments, expressing his thanks to her and to the heavens for the happiness she brought into his life. Ever since the pregnancy announcement came in November 2023, the couple was eagerly waiting their little one’s arrival.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane’s Relationship Timeline

Dak Prescott’s romantic journey took a turn when he ended things with his ex-girlfriend, Natalie Buffet, back in 2022. But in September 2023, whispers of a new love interest started swirling after Sarah Jane Ramos shared an Instagram story from AT&T Stadium, where she was seen cozying up to Dak after a Dallas Cowboys game.

The buzz around their romance continued when Sarah celebrated her 30th birthday, sharing a photo of her and Dak at her birthday dinner on Instagram. She expressed her happiness, saying, “I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet.”

Just when everyone thought their love story couldn’t get any more adorable, Sarah surprised everyone again. She took to Instagram to share the incredible news that she and Dak were going to be parents to a baby girl. Even though their relationship is still relatively new, it’s already bursting with love, joy, and the promise of wonderful new adventures.