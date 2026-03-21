Seahawks News: Cooper Kupp Gets Real About a 20-Year NFL Career Like Tom Brady

One of the more feel-good moments to come from this year’s NFL playoffs came from witnessing Cooper Kupp score the game-sealing touchdown against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, just a few months after the franchise had privately asked him to retire before then attempting to sabotage his free agency window. It was his first and only touchdown of the entire postseason, but it couldn’t have come at a more satisfying time for Kupp, who now finds himself rapidly approaching the decade mark of his professional football career.

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Even though he is now a two-time Super Bowl champion, the former triple crown winner continued to show signs of regression throughout the 2025 season, but according to the man himself, he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. During a recent podcast discussion with the San Francisco 49ers’ Fred Warner, the All-Pro linebacker asked if Kupp was planning on calling it quits after reaching his 10 years in the league, or if he was hoping to “play 20 like ol’ Tom Brady,” to which he responded by suggesting that

“I’d always said that I wanted to play until the wheels fall off, play until I can’t play anymore. Then we had kids and our family started growing, and I was like ‘Ah, nine or 10 years would feel good. Our boys will be this old and this would make sense,’ and then, two or three years ago, our boys just fell in love with the game… As a family, we’re really enjoying it, so we’ve got no plans on stopping.”

Despite the fact that he’s incurred some type of injury in each of the last four consecutive seasons, the 32-year-old veteran ultimately suggested that he still “feels good” and that he believes that he is “playing good football.” So until that changes, he figures to stick around for as long as possible. “As long as everyone’s having, we’ll keep it rolling,” he smirked.

Even though he’s far past his prime, there’s a realistic chance that Kupp could remain as an active participant on an NFL roster for at least another two to three seasons. Most high profile wide receivers, like himself, typically tend to age out right around the age of 36, so as long as he’s able to avoid major injuries and is able to maintain some of that aforementioned postseason production, then he should at least have a couple more seasons left in him.

Then again, the only thing certain in the world of professional football is uncertainty, so if anything, let this serve as a reminder to fans that they should always appreciate their favorite players while they are still around, because more often than not, they’ll be bowing out of the league before you’ve even had the chance to realize it.