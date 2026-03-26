Seahawks News: Maxx Crosby Explains Why Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s $168.6M Extension Makes Sense

A steady increase in production that’s since been capped off by him leading the NFL in receiving yards and hoisting the Lombardi trophy has now resulted in Jaxon Smith-Njigba becoming the most valuable wide receiver in the league today. The Seattle Seahawks awarded the 24-year-old with a four-year, $168.6-million contract that includes an average salary of more than $42 million and a little more than $120 million in guarantees.

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Given the sheer totality of the deal itself, many have begun to wonder whether or not it was actually a wise move on Seattle’s behalf to spend that much cash on a wide receiver, but according to Maxx Crosby, it makes all the sense in the world. “It’s smart both ways,” the five-time Pro Bowler suggested during the most recent episode of his self-titled podcast.

“You lock in your franchise receiver, who’s a f**king animal, he’s so good. They got it done right now because they know it’s only going to go up, the price tag. So the team, I think was smart, to be like ‘No. Let’s get this done ASAP.’ They got it done and big shout out to JSN, bro. You earned that bread.”

The real sweet spot for Seattle rests in the fact that Smith-Njigba will still be playing on his rookie contract in 2026 and his accepted fifth-year option in 2027. In other words, his new deal won’t kick in until 2028, giving the Seahawks plenty of time to make any and all adjustments regarding both Smith-Njigba and any other cap space or contract issues that may arise in the near future.

Suffice to say, the deal was an absolute masterclass on behalf of the team’s general manager, John Schneider, who is now the first of his kind to win multiple Super Bowls with the same franchise but with completely different rosters. In other words, from the on-field talent to the front office, Seattle is beginning to look like it may just be the next budding dynasty of the National Football League.

Of course, they’ll still need a few more championships before they can seriously begin to make that claim, and while that is typically easier said than done, that may not be the case for a franchise that currently ranks inside the top-10 in terms of cap space.

Throw in the fact that they also feature one of the more elite defenses in recent memory, as well as a relatively cheap yet efficient quarterback and the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, and there are plenty of reasons as to why the league should be approaching them with a bit more reverence moving forward.