Is Tom Brady Coming Back to the NFL After Patrick Mahomes’ Third Super Bowl Win?

28-year-old football messiah Patrick Mahomes etched his name in the history books as a Kansas City legend after clinching his third Super Bowl trophy this Sunday. While he has yet to catch up to former 49ers legend Joe Montana, fans are even more intrigued in comparing him to seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady. They sense that with the pace Mahomes is advancing, it won’t take long before he surpasses the former Patriots man, and could be the sole reason why the latter contemplates a comeback. Well, Brady sure stands as the lone QB to overcome Mahomes in the playoffs — not once, but twice.

Amidst the conclusion of the 2023 season, a stats comparison soon took the NFL world by storm. It basically showed how many QBs have how many rings under the age of 30. As it turns out, Patrick Mahomes stands tall alongside not only Tom Brady but also former Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, both of whom with three Lombardi wins. Also, the two-time MVP has two more years to surpass both Brady and Aikman, only making the case for Mahomes supremacy in the coming years. And this fueled the comeback rumors even more.

While, at the age of 57, Aikman is enjoying his retirement as FOX NFL’s lead analyst, it has only been a season since Brady hung up his cleats. So the question remains: Should the latter make a comeback to the gridiron once again? For now, you have a better chance at winning the Powerball Jackpot than seeing that happen.

TB12 had an ample amount of opportunities for a comeback this season, with more than a few QBs getting injured in the early or mid-season. But he opted for a different path by trying his hand to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and transitioning from Gridiron to Goalpost as the owner of the UK-based soccer club, Birmingham FC. It’s crystal clear that the former NFL star is embracing entrepreneurship and is also set to embark on his career as a FOX analyst very soon.

Patrick Mahomes Has a Long Way to Go Before Catching Up to Tom Brady

The Chiefs’ QB might soon get his hands on the third ring, but adding four more will take unbeatable consistency. Brady did play until the age of 45 — a rare feat in the NFL landscape. It’s also worth mentioning that TB12 surpasses Mahomes by a mile in the playoff stats. While Mahomes has amassed 4802 yards in the postseason, Brady sits comfortably at 13400 yards. The latter also appeared in 48 playoff games, while Mahomes has appeared in 17 with a 14-3 record (two losses against Brady).

Notably, the seven-time Super Bowl champ defeated Mahomes in the AFC Championship in 2018 and in the Super Bowl in 2021. Even Mahomes acknowledged how he would have to carry this for the remainder of his career.

“To me, it’s always going to be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said this Sunday. “That’s something he’ll always have on my head.“

All in all, while it’s no surprise that Mahomes has a long way to go, credit is due for the strides he’s made at such a young age, particularly with a not-so-reliable receiving corps. It’s also safe to say that the future Hall of Famer will keep on grinding and add accolade after accolade to his name.