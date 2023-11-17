Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to invest a whopping $230 million in quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a topic of hot debate. This discussion reached a new height as Watson’s second season with the Browns concluded prematurely due to a severe shoulder injury.

Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury is a setback for him and a problem for the Browns, who are trying to make it to the playoffs. Some people think the Browns’ massive financial commitment to Deshaun Watson, a $230 million guarantee, was a big mistake, but ex-NFL player LeSean McCoy disagrees.

Former NFL player McCoy offered his perspective on this topic during a segment on SPEAK. Addressing the Browns’ decision to acquire Watson, McCoy advised against hasty judgments. He said,

“I think it’s too early to judge. In two years, Watson played only 12 games. That’s not a sufficient sample size to assess his worth against such a massive contract.”

He pointed out that Watson’s game time has been too brief to fairly evaluate his performance relative to the substantial contract. McCoy further underscored Watson’s untapped potential and the solid framework of the Browns, particularly their defensive and offensive line capabilities.

He further mentioned, “They’re missing that QB, and I think Deshaun he was…I don’t want to lie to the people now; he hasn’t been playing great, but I think he’s slowly getting better.” In McCoy’s view, there’s still ample opportunity for Watson to demonstrate his value to the team.

Deshaun Watson to Cleveland: the Worst Trade in History?

Joining the conversation, Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor shared their insights. Acho criticized the hyperbolic reactions labeling the trade as the worst in NFL history.

Taylor added, “We don’t yet know if it’s the worst trade or if the Browns should regret it. The story of Watson in Cleveland is still being written.” She acknowledged the team’s underperformance but emphasized that it’s too soon to draw conclusions.

The debate surrounding Deshaun Watson and the Browns is far from over. While the injury and limited playtime have sparked criticism, the potential for Watson to bounce back remains. As McCoy and others suggest, it may be premature to pass a final judgment on the Browns’ massive investment.