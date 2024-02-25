Who Is Drake Maye Dating? All You Need to Know About the Talented QB’s Girlfriend

Drake Maye, the talented quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, has been making waves not just on the field but also off it, especially when it comes to his personal life. Drake Maye is currently dating Ann Michael Hudson, a name that has become familiar to those following Maye’s Instagram.

Advertisement

In January 2020, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram, but their love story traces back to their high school days, where they initially started as friends, but it didn’t take long for the duo to bond. Both Maye and Ann have chosen to pursue their higher education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CD7eKyYllTe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Ann Michael Hudson, who joined the UNC Chapel Hill Beta Chi sorority in 2021, has been a significant presence in Maye’s life. Despite her decision to keep her Instagram profile private, with 5k followers and 77 posts, it’s clear she enjoys a supportive circle. Maye, on his part, never misses an opportunity to celebrate her, be it wishing her a happy birthday or commemorating Valentine’s Day together, SportsLulu reports. Their bond is evident through his social media posts.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr9U8hEu2R6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The journey between Drake and Ann has been nothing short of a fairytale. They officially announced their relationship to the world on January 2, 2020, coinciding with a significant milestone in their lives: Ann’s move to college. The announcement, which marked the beginning of a new chapter for the couple, was made through a heartwarming prom picture on Instagram.

Drake Maye is Making a Mark on the Gridiron Too

While Drake Maye’s love life seems to be in a perfect place, he’s equally focused on his career. The star quarterback, who has already made a name for himself with numerous awards like the First-Team All-ACC and ACC Offensive Player of the Year, is now eyeing the next big step: the 2024 NFL Draft.

Under the subheading “Aiming for the NFL Stars,” it’s worth noting that Maye is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the draft. He’s been reported to train with none other than Eli Manning, the former New York Giants quarterback. This collaboration isn’t just about physical training; it’s a mentorship that spans Zoom calls, discussions on football tactics, and more. Maye’s training in Mobile, Alabama, under Dave Morris, Manning’s backup quarterback in college, is a testament to his commitment to improving his craft.

Advertisement

Moreover, the possibility of him joining the New York Giants, who hold the No. 6 overall pick, adds an exciting layer to his already illustrious career.

Drake’s dating with Ann stands as a testament to his grounded nature, while his relentless pursuit of excellence in football showcases his ambition. As we watch this gifted quarterback circulate in the direction of his NFL dreams, it is glaring that Maye is a name we’ll be listening to for the long term, both on and off the gridiron.