“DK Metcalf showed up in the Michael Jordan fit”: Watch how the Seahawks WR tries to imitate one of his idols, NBA GOAT Michael Jordan before season opener vs Colts

DK Metcalf showed up to the Seahawks season opener wearing something previously worn by the one and only, Michael Jordan.

DK Metcalf recently emerged as one of the great wide receivers in the NFL. The 6’4” 235lb beast was drafted in the 2nd round, sixty-fourth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft. But he has hardly played like a second-round pick, emerging as QB Russell Wilson’s go-to target in Seattle.

Metcalf had a stellar 2020 season. He caught 83 passes, for 1303 yards, and scored 10 TDs. Metcalf has the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game (160 vs the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2019 NFL postseason). He also has the Seahawks franchise record for receiving yards in a single season (1303).

DK Metcalf idolizes Michael Jordan

Metcalf is a fan of Michael Jordan. Not just as a player, but also because of what he stands for in African-American culture. He got a portrait of MJ tattooed on his leg, along with some other African-American heroes. He was so determined to get that tattoo, that he flew in a renowned tattoo artist from California three times to get the ink.

NFL’s DK Metcalf Gets Tattoo Tribute to Black Heroes, MJ, MLK, Jackie Robinson https://t.co/GcFHKlHidC — TMZ (@TMZ) July 30, 2020

DK Metcalf pulled up in an MJ outfit to Seahawks-Colts

Metcalf, even though inactive for the game because of a calf injury, pulled up to Indianapolis in an outfit previously worn by Michael Jordan. Jordan is widely considered as the greatest basketball player of all time. Young athletes from every sport idolize him and I’m sure Metcalf isn’t any different.

DK Metcalf showed up in the MJ fit 🐐 (via @Seahawks) pic.twitter.com/JOQ4FTR2Gg — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2021

Seahawks v/s Colts: What’s at stake for both the teams this season

The Seahawks face the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener in 2021. In what is hopefully a redemption season for Colts QB Carson Wentz, the Seahawks also look to making it over the hump and becoming a true contender.

The Seahawks had a disappointing end to the 2020 NFL season, with a loss to division rival Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. They look to redeem themselves by not only being competitive but to try and win in one of, if not the best conference in the NFL.

The Colts, on the other hand, are in a two-team battle with the Tennessee Titans to see who wins the NFC South, probably the worst conference in the league. They had a good 2020 season, with an aging Phillip River at QB. With Carson Wentz re-uniting with HC Frank Reich, they hope to be better and make some noise in the AFC.

Both teams look to accomplish great things this upcoming season. Sure, they have some holes in their line-ups but who doesn’t? It’s about how well they execute on their strengths to cover up their weaknesses and both these teams are capable of making significant noise.

