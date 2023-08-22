Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Her $1,750 Prada Boots During Chiefs’ Preseason Game

Brittany Mahomes was there to see Patrick Mahomes play during the Kansas City Chiefs’ second preseason game against the Cardinals. As always, she was donning an impressive red-themed outfit but this time, her new game-day look featured a pair of $1,750 Prada boots that would get anyone jealous easily. Her outfit screamed who the defending champions were on the field.

Although Brittany was shocked to see the entire State Farm Stadium empty, that didn’t stop her from slaying in her game-day fit. Brittany took to Instagram to share her precious moments of the start of Mahomes’ seventh year in the NFL, but it was her costly boots that took center stage.

Brittany Mahomes Wears $1,750 Prada Boots During Patrick Mahomes’ Preseason Game

The former professional soccer player turned heads during the Chiefs v Cardinals game with her bold boots. The boots worn by her later turned out to be a pair of black Prada Monolith made of leather and re-nylon with a pouch on the sides of each boot. The boots are listed to be an astounding $1,750 on Prada’s website.

Reacting to the game day post, Patrick Mahomes poured love on his wife by commenting with three heart emojis. His love for her was clearly visible from the way he looked at his wife on the Instagram post which had the caption “Year Seven” alongside two hearts in a typical Chiefs theme.

At first glance, many fans were left perplexed by Brittany’s Prada boots. “Thought that was an ankle monitor,” one fan wrote. However, the slight bulge at the side of the boots was in fact just a pouch. Some fans even thought that the fitness enthusiast was carrying extra weights on her ankles to go the extra mile.

Brittany Was Shocked to See the Cardinals’ Home Stadium Empty

The first impression that Brittany shared of her visit to the Cardinals’ home was the stadium being shockingly empty. She expressed the same feeling in her Instagram story which was a clip of the stadium where literally no fan was present to support the home team Arizona Cardinals.

As it turns out, fan interest has dropped in the Arizona-based team since they lost their star players who used to be the main attraction of the Cardinals games. The Cardinals lost the likes of JJ Watt who retired from the NFL earlier this year after a Hall of Fame career. Furthermore, they traded off DeAndre Hopkins who then signed a two-year deal with the Titans. To top it all, it was after all, a preseason game. Whether the Cardinals will sign a star player later on in the season is yet to be seen.