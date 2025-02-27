Sean McVay Opens Up About How a Boy Band Influenced Him To Spike Up His Hair and Bleach the Tips

It is easy to forget that Sean McVay is not even 40 yet. That is because the Rams’ HC has been part of the NFL coaching world since 2008. He made a name for himself by becoming the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl (2022) with his trademark youthful energy—on and off the field. While his tactical knowledge is undeniable, what truly separates him from the rest is his perfectly styled, spiked-up hair with hints of bleach.

What is more interesting is that the Rams HC’s hairstyle wasn’t a random choice—it was inspired by the early 2000s boy band era. Was it the Backstreet Boys? Or was it Chris Kirkpatrick’s underrated NSYNC? No. It was LFO—the group behind the 1999 hit Summer Girls.

In the latest episode of Fitz & Whit, Sean McVay revealed that after retiring from the NFL as a player, he realized how monotonous a buzz cut can be. This epiphany made McVay yearn for a “real haircut”, which is when he came across LFO’s spiked hair look—and the rest, as they say, is history.

“When I finished playing and got into coaching, I thought, instead of just putting a bowl over my head and cutting right around, maybe I should actually go get a real haircut… There was a band at the time called LFO. They had those boy band vibes—kind of set the trend before Backstreet Boys and NSYNC really took over. But LFO really started the spiked-hair look.”

Not only did McVay get the bold haircut, but he also embraced the look by adding layers and bleach to give it the pop factor.

“I figured it was about time to stop the DIY bowl cuts and start getting a proper haircut—with a couple of layers, you know? And honestly, it’s had some good results,” McVay joked.

As soon as McVay’s unexpected LFO confession hit the news, fans and even the band couldn’t help but react to it.

LFO’s hilarious reaction to Sean McVay’s hairstyle influence story

Sean McVay is the winningest head coach in the LA Rams’ history. Hence, it came as no surprise that the team’s fans were unperturbed about the HC’s funky hairstyle.

The majority of Rams fans, however, couldn’t take their minds off the recent Matthew Stafford news. With the QB being permitted to talk to other teams, many of their supporters urged the Rams HC to retain Stafford at all costs. Some even urged McVay to not draft Aaron Rodgers as Stafford’s replacement if things go south.

McVay’s story also reached the ears of LFO. And they made an interesting request to the Rams’ HC.

Sean McVay may be a Super Bowl-winning coach and one of the brightest minds in the NFL, but stories like these prove that he is no different from the fans who support them.