“Bye Eagles Byeeee”: Dallas Cowboys Fans Leave No Stone Unturned After Jalen Hurts Benching in Philadelphia’s Disheartening Defeat

Jalen Hurts‘ hurt has become the Cowboys’‘ pleasure. As the benching of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback sent shockwaves through the fanbase, the online sphere has been abuzz with reactions, critiques, and a hint of schadenfreude from the Cowboys’ camp. The Eagles suffered a major upset at the hands of the New York Giants. Adding insult to injury, Hurts was not only injured but also benched in favor of Marcus Mariota.

Compounding the team’s struggles is their defense’s drastic decline compared to last season, now ranking low in both points allowed and EPA per play. This vulnerability was exploited by the Giants, with quarterback Tyrod Taylor delivering a strong performance despite their limited running game.

Twitter, the ever-present barometer of public opinion, has been rife with comments from Cowboys fans who couldn’t resist taking jabs at Hurts following the Eagles’ defeat. Jalen Hurts faced a challenging game with the Eagles, only completing 7 of 16 passes, including an interception, before being benched with a gnarly finger injury. His replacement, Marcus Mariota, didn’t fare much better, throwing an interception early on.

A user mentioned, “Not only are the Eagles not a very good team, but Jalen Hurts is not better than Dak. Jalen had a terrific season, and all of a sudden, he was better than Dak. It takes more than one season, folks.”

Another one commented, “Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott has 4 TDs today. Prescott has his league-leading 36th passing TD.”

A comment read, “Bye Eagles byeeee.”

Amidst the gloating, concerns were raised about Hurts’ performance this season. With a record marred by turnovers, including a critical interception in the first half against the Giants, questions about his consistency and ability to lead the team have been mounting.

A comment read, “Eagles Season,” with a confused and surprised look gif.

Another user commented, “Eagles spiraling.”

However, not all reactions were harsh. Some fans pointed out the severity of Hurts’ finger injury, arguing that his benching was more a matter of health than performance.

A user mentioned, “He messed up his hand. He didn’t get benched.”

The Eagles’ struggles, however, extend beyond their quarterback. The team’s defense, once a formidable force, has seen a significant decline. Ranking 29th in points allowed per game and 30th in EPA per play this season, the defense has been a weak link, contributing to the team’s overall poor performance. With the loss, the Eagles’ hope for a No.2 seed in the NFC has been well and lost.

Jalen Hurts Addresses Downhill Trajectory

The defeat saw a dominating Eagles, that started the season 10-1, fall and finish the regular season 11-6, leaving their future up in the air. What’s worse, Jalen Hurts and WR AJ Brown are injured. This does not look good for the previous year’s SB finalists. In a recent press conference, Hurts addressed these concerns head-on. “I just don’t think we executed it well enough,” he admitted, acknowledging the team’s failure to capitalize on opportunities.

His commitment to improvement was clear, even as he preferred to keep the details of his injury private. “I don’t really like to talk about injuries. As a team, we have everything in front of us,” Hurts said, focusing on the future rather than dwelling on past failures.

As the Eagles and their fans reflect on a season of highs and lows, the focus shifts to what lies ahead. For Jalen Hurts, the path forward is one of recovery and determination. For the Cowboys and their supporters, it’s a time of revelry and anticipation.