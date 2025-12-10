Seth Meyers Makes a ‘ChatGPT Joke’ About Donald Trump’s Suggestion to Rename the NFL

With his latest series of comments involving the National Football League, the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has managed to reinsert the “football vs football” debate back into the national discussion. The President recently made an appearance for the FIFA World Cup draw, and while on stage, he had a few points to share about the way in which Americans refer to some of their most beloved sports.

Although it doesn’t seem as if the President is siding with most of his countrymen on this one. “It’s called soccer in the United States,” Trump jokingly noted. “We have a bit of a conflict with another thing that’s called football.”

It likely won’t go over well with some of his constituents, but Trump ultimately suggested that soccer “is football” and that “we have to come up with another name for the NFL teams. It really doesn’t make sense.”

If the reaction of Seth Meyer’s is in any way indicative of how others may react, then it’s safe to say that the President should expect a marginal dip in his next popularity poll. “What did you get Chat GPT to write you some stand-up comedy?” the night show host exclaimed.

“They gave him one fake peace prize, and he’s already turning on the quintessential American sport and siding with Europe. To win Trump back, the NFL is going to have to one-up FIFA with the first inaugural NFL Lifetime Achievement Genius Peace Prize Emmy Oscar Golden Globe Tony Michigan Man of the Year Award,” he joked on the show.

Thankfully for Roger Goodell and co., there’s no actual need to call the marketing department for a rebrand. But, if the league’s various owners actually wanted to, there is a way in which they could go about implementing a name change for the NFL.

It would require an internal vote and an overwhelming consensus, but if the 32 team owners in the NFL agreed that it was for the best in some way or another, the league would be obligated to change its name accordingly. The National Football League itself doesn’t infringe on any trademarks either, that we know of any ways, but if it did, that would be another potential avenue in which a name change could be forced.

Then there’s always the fact that, if the public rallied against it hard enough, Goodell and or the owners could feel obligated enough to issue a new name for the league, similar to what happened with the Washington Redskins. Of course, it’s highly unlikely that any of these things will ever happen, so there’s no need for the upper brass of the NFL to worry, even if the President’s comments are mentioned during their next meeting.